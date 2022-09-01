A butterfly release event in memory of those lost to suicide is planned for 11 a.m. Sept. 10 on the green in Brookfield Center, Brookfield. Sign in begins at 10:30 a.m. Program includes the reading of names and releasing of butterflies.
Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. The butterfly release is sponsored by Trumbull County LOSS, a local outreach to survivors of suicide loss.
Donation is $10 per butterfly and must be ordered by Monday (9-5-22). There is no fee to attend. Families are encouraged to participate.
To register and reserve a butterfly, call 330-506-1232 or visit www.eventbrite.com. For more information, visit www.tclossteam.wixsite.com/loss or email tclossteam@gmail.com.
