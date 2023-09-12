Penn-Ohio Singers will present its first-ever cabaret on Sept. 30 at the Collingwood Center, 633 Porter Ave, Campbell, Ohio.
Doors open at 5 p.m., entertainment starts at 5:30 p.m.
The show is titled, “Happy Together,” and features a special guest chorus, “Vocal Confluence” from the Pittsburgh area.
Tickets are $30 each and must be purchased by Sept. 15. Ticket price includes a pasta and meatball dinner and beverage. Cash bar service is also available.
For tickets, call 330-565-1996, or contact any Penn-Ohio member.
