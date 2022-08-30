During the 2022-23 school year, the Mercer Area School District will induct its 24th class to the Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The committee is seeking nominations for eminent alumni who graduated from Mercer Area High School in the year 2012 or earlier.
The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have brought distinction, honor, and excellence to Mercer High School. Former inductees include graduates who have distinguished themselves as scientists, doctors, educators, lawmakers, judges, inventors, business leaders, writers, musicians, military leaders, veterinarians, artists, public service officials, and actors.
Written nominations for a worthy Mercer Area High School alumnus should be submitted by Jan. 1, 2023, to Mr. Greg Acre, Distinguished Hall of Fame Committee Chair, c/o Mercer Area Elementary School, 301 Lamor Road, Mercer, Pa., 16137.
