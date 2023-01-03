CAMPUS NEWS

DEAN'S LISTS

Marina Tomasello, a graduate of Sharon High School, was named to the University of New Mexico's Dean's List. She is a senior architecture major.

Cody May of Greenville has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., where he is majoring in health science. Cody is a graduate of Kennedy Catholic High School. To qualify, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

