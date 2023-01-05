CAMPUS NEWS
Lebanon Valley College
ANNVILLE, Pa. - Ashley Bartels of Grove City is one of more than 850 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Dean's List students must maintain a GPS of at least 3.4 out of 4.0. Bartels is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Macie Richardson of Grove City, a sophomore business administration major, was among approximately 850 Bob Jones University students named to the fall 2022 Dean's List. The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Westminster College
Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pa., named 361 students to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester. Local students earning this achievement are as follows:
Haley Bittel of New Wilmington is majoring in accounting and Spanish.
Hannah Bittel of New Wilmington is majoring in pre-Nursing and psychology.
Alyssa Brest of Greenville is majoring in pre-nursing and early childhood education.
Angela Dalessandro of Hermitage is majoring in child and family studies.
Natalie Doty of Stoneboro is majoring in Molecular Biology.
Cassady Eckelberger of Grove City is majoring in political science.
Haylee Morrison of Brookfield, Ohio, is majoring in political science.
Iresha Norris of Sharon is majoring in sports management.
Adrienne Offutt of New Wilmington is majoring in creative media production.
Alexis Pintar of Hermitage is majoring in early childhood education.
Kayleigh Stinedurf of Sharpsville is majoring in psychology.
Brice Butler of Farrell is majoring in marketing and professional sales.
Marley Chapman of Greenville is majoring in music education.
Marco Gambino of New Wilmington is majoring in early childhood education.
Ella Hildebrand of Greenville is majoring in neuroscience.
Matthew Howard of Grove City is majoring in biology.
Gianna Lepore of Pulaski is majoring in psychology.
Elena Marttala of New Wilmington is majoring in early childhood education.
Anna McGinnis of New Wilmington is majoring in strategic communication and social media.
MacKenzie Meyer of Farrell is majoring in cccounting.
Asia Morgenstern of New Wilmington is majoring in computer science and mathematics.
Talia Morgenstern of New Wilmington is majoring in biology.
Michael Tokar of New Wilmington is majoring in business administration.
Carter Chinn of Grove City is majoring in business administration.
Ethan Cunningham of Cochranton, Pa., is majoring in chemistry.
Maranda Kline of Hermitage is majoring in psychology.
Mackenzie Leskovac of Hermitage is majoring in psychology.
Victoria Peltonen of Stoneboro is majoring in biology.
Madelyn Scarmack of Sharon is majoring in biology.
Ian Sullivan of Hermitage is majoring in biochemistry.
Lane Voytik of Sharon is majoring in biology.
Benjamin Williams of Volant is majoring in history.
Brianna Williams of Greenville is majoring in neuroscience.
Ashley Biddle of Grove City is majoring in early childhood education.
Tyler Dickson of Greenville is majoring in early childhood education.
Jessica Huff of New Wilmington is majoring in nursing.
Hannah Krofcheck of Mercer is majoring in nursing.
Olivia Lapikas of Sharpsville is majoring in early childhood education.
Camryn Marshall of New Wilmington is majoring in nursing.
Madison Miller of West Middlesex is majoring in nursing.
Alexander Mullen of New Wilmington is majoring in business administration and marketing and professional sales.
Jacob Patton of Harrisville, Pa., is majoring in chemistry.
Michael Tripp of New Wilmington is majoring in computer science and mathematics.
The Westminster College Dean's List recognizes students who achieved a 3.6 grade point average or higher in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
