Congratulations to Mike Zahniser for rolling his first 300 game on Dec. 12 in the Greenville/Hempfield Independent League. Mike averages 192. Series scores were not reported.
• Brad Carroll started the December TOC event in 14th place and worked his way into the winner’s circle with steady games of 242-265-253 and 276 for a 1096. Vanessa Chec finished second with 1087, while Brian Geisel was third with 1059. Kevin Clark was fourth with 1056, while Alex Hlumyk was fifth with 1047.
Others who finished in the money included (6th) Jim Wagner (1019), (7th)Leo Weyandt (1015), (8th) Tom Gongloff (1012), and (9th) Bill Johnson (1001).
Carroll, Chec, Clark, Hlumyk, and Wagner qualified for the April finals as Geisel qualified in an earlier event.
The event began with 300 game from Jeremy Johnson. With his handicap, he took the lead with a 304. Chec was second with a 298/302. Bill Johnson was third with 278/294. Delaney Snyder was fourth with 219/290. Fifth place belonged to Ed Fisher with 239/289.
Position changes for the second game saw Chec shoot 257 to take the lead with 563. Snyder shot 188, but her 71 ppg. handicap put her in second with 549. Bill Johnson shot 233 and remained third with 543. Carroll shot 265 to make his way from 14th to fourth and tied Gongloff (209) with 537. Geisel (274) moved from 16th to fifth with 533.
The third game saw Chec shoot 255 to stay in the lead with 822. Clark also shot 255 and was second with 813. But it wasn’t easy for Clark. He began the event in 33rd with a 222, shot a 268 second game to move into eighth and then his 255 for his third game total.
Carroll managed a 253 and moved from fourth to third with 805, while Geisel (257) moved from fifth to fourth with 797, while Wagner (233) was fifth with 787.
Fifth place in the third game belonged to Wagner. He, like Clark, had a tough climb. He began the event in 40th place with a 188/210. But his second game of 300 put him in seventh place with 532. His third game of 233 secured his third place position.
With 35 pins separating the top five and 63 between the top 11, as usual in the TOC, the final game would be pivotal. There were 17 pins (822-805), between Carroll (third place) and first-place Chec. Carroll managed a final game of 276 while Chec shot 261, a difference of 15 pins. However, Carroll’s handicap was enough to propel him into the winner’s circle 1096 to Chec’s 1087.
Geisel’s final game of 255 gave him a total of 1059, good enough for third place as Clark could only manage a 209 and he fell from second to fourth with 1056. Hlumyk shot 257 and moved from 16th to claim fifth.
Handicap jackpot’s went to Jeremy Johnson (304), Wagner (322), George Billyk (300), and Kristel Thompson (305).
Scratch jackpots were won by Jeremy Johnson, Wagner, Billyk (all 300s), and Leo Weyandt (268).
Prize money was as follows: (1st-$290), (2nd-$180), (3rd-$140), (4th-$110), (5th-$90), (6th-$75), (7th-$60), (8th-$50), and (9th-$40).
The event drew 58 entries. The next TOC qualifier will be held on Jan. 8.
• It was a rather interesting position round in the Dan Merkosky Memorial League. Krown Rust Protection won the second session with 241 points, while Our Gang’s Lounge finished second with 240½.
Krown Rust was 24.5 points behind the leader (Seven Seas Pools & Spas) going into the position round, while Our Gang’s was 26.5. KrownRust picked up 32½ points on position round, while Our Gang’s picked up 34. Seven Seas faltered and could onlypick up 5½ points to finish third for the session with 238½.
It was the only time in the last 20 years that a section was won by a ½ point.
Team members for Krown Rust are Dave Blough, John Melhorn, Joe Gaydek IV, and Barry Laskowitz.
Team season highs belong to the following. Scratch series: (1), Team NAP (2780), Team members are Cory Pagliarini, Ryan Fraley, Gio Rossi, and Adam Scott; (2) Seven Seas & Spas (2741). Handicap series: (1) M&R Power Equipment (3015), team members are Jeremy Jancso, Kevin Clark, Justin Bowers, and George Billyk III, and (2) Krown Rust Protection (2975).
Scratch game: (1) Our Gang’s Lounge (977). Team members are Pie Rossi, Bob Schultz, Rich Speicher, and Mike Benton, and (2) Luigi’s Pizza (976). Handicap Game: (1) In Your Face Cupcakes (1099), team members are Mikhalia Hoover, Hali Hoover, Justin Carroll, and Shawn Hoover, and (2) Kloos Service Station (1055).
Individual high’s are held by the following. Scratch series: (1) Richy Thomas (825), (2) Scott (792), and (3) Brandon Mosley (761). Handicap series: (1) Bill Johnson Jr. (834), (2) Laskowitz (820), and (3) Frank Negrea III (818).
Scratch game: (1) Shawn Hoover (300), (2-tie) Benton/Trent Pektas (290). Handicap game: Mario Schultz (326), (2-tie) DJ Tarr, Gaydek IV (314).
Mosley and Jeff Guthrie are the points leaders with 55. Coon is second with 54, while Jeremy Fraley is third with 53.
Benton is the average leader with 232. Scott is second with 225, Speicher is third with 223.
League stats: There are 67 bowlers (64 men and 3 women). The league average is 195. The men average 196, the women 174. There are 32 bowlers with 200 averages or better.
There has been one 800 series, 60-700 series, and two 300 games.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald.
