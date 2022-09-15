The English language is probably one of the most difficult languages to learn with all the variable meanings of the same sounding words. Also, we have the tendencies to call even a generic product by a brand name. This is also true when it comes to spiritual matters. It is estimated that there are 4200 religions in the world today. Religions that instruct their followers on how to work for their salvation or end goals! In Matthew 23 Jesus confronts and condemns the religious leaders about this very topic. Jesus says " Woe to you teachers of the law and pharisees! You hypocrites!You travel over land and sea to win a single convert, and when you have succeeded you make them twice as much a child of Hell as you are!"
Out of the estimated 4,200 religions, there is only one faith thats based not on works, but on a relationship with the one who paid the price for us. The Son of God--Jesus Christ. God reconciled us to Himself through Jesus' sacrifice. His death, burial and resurrection--the payment for our sins. In John 15:15 Jesus says "I no longer call you servants because a servant does not know the masters business. Instead, I called you friends, for everything that I learned from my Father I have made known to you! (What a friend we have in Jesus!)
This is the difference between religion and a relationship. Some are content to follow the rules of a religion because its easy. The Bible tells us that the road to Hell is flat, wide and easy to travel, while the path to righteousness is narrow. Why? On a path you have to beware of where you're going. And God gave us His word so that we would have instructions for life leading to eternal life. To be aware what to get rid of in our own life and what to replace it with.This is progressing and building up your faith and spiritual well being. Remember, the body is going back to the dirt. The heart condition and spirit are going into eternity. There are only two eternities--one with God and the relationship we have with His Son--the other without God because we chose not to have a relationship.
