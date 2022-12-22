ERIE –The Catholic community in northwest Pennsylvania united in a faith-filled day of generosity on Nov. 29 through the #iGiveCatholic day of giving. Responding with gifts large and small, 1,947 individuals donated $400,067 in support of 95 Catholic organizations throughout the 13-county Diocese of Erie.
With the theme Give Catholic on Giving Tuesday, #iGiveCatholic is an annual 24-hour online giving event uniting Catholics across the nation to raise as many charitable dollars as possible for Catholic parishes, schools, and nonprofit ministries. Catholics across northwest Pennsylvania were invited to join in and give to the ministries that shape their hearts and souls.
Locally, several organizations had successful campaigns. Notre Dame Parish in Hermitage raised over $15,000 to fund the streaming of weekly Mass. Beloved Disciple Parish in Grove City raised over $5,000 and won an additional $750 prize sponsored by a generous anonymous donor. These funds will go toward replacing their outdated computers. Prince of Peace Center in Farrell also received a prize, $1,000 sponsored by PNC.
Since the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania began facilitating #iGiveCatholic in 2019, both number of donors and dollars has increased year to year. Reacting to this year’s results, Lisa Louis, Executive Director of the Catholic Foundation, said, “We are thrilled with the response to the 2022 #iGiveCatholic campaign. The continued increase in not only dollars raised to support these Catholic organizations, but the number of people supporting them is inspiring. It shows us that Catholics will come together to support the causes dear to them, and they really can make a difference when doing so.”
To offer incentive for the giving day, participating ministries were eligible to win cash prizes by attaining predetermined goals on the day of the event and during the advanced giving period. A $28,500 cash prize pool was available thanks to event sponsors and a generous anonymous donor dedicated to supporting the Catholic community.
The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania is the only community foundation in northwest Pennsylvania guided by Catholic values and investment principles. It is governed by a board of directors comprised of Catholic lay men and women from throughout the Diocese of Erie. The Foundation inspires and unites Catholics in supporting their faith community and creating a Catholic legacy, assisting donors to provide for the long-term needs of the Catholic ministries in their community. For more information visit www.MyCatholicFoundation.org
