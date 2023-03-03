Two Mercer County boys basketball teams earned District 10 championship trophies Friday night.
The Farrell Steelers picked up their 23rd district title and third in a row with a 59-40 win over the Kennedy Catholic Golden Eagles in the Class 1A game.
The Grove City Eagles won their first championship since 1999, beating the Hickory Hornets 47-40 in the Class 4A game.
The Mercer Mustangs, meanwhile, fell short against Erie First Christian Academy, 49-44, in the Class 2A game. It was Mercer’s first appearance in a championship game since 1998 and first post-season appearance since 2003.
See full coverage in Sports, page B-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.