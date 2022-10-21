Covenant Presbyterian Church in Sharon will present "Christ & Culture" at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 in the church, 263 E. State St., Sharon.
Attendees will engage with the very important issue of human trafficking with speaker Joseph Sweeney, founder and executive director of the Asservo Project.
The Asservo Project was founded by Sweeney in 2017 in an effort to combat human trafficking and child exploitation through coordinated collaboration with law enforcement, assistance to victims, and educational programming designed to empower the general public.
Established in Pittsburgh, The Asservo Project team consists of experts from law enforcement, intelligence agencies, and more. It operates with a local, regional, national, and international scope, recognizing the pervasiveness of human trafficking and building partnerships with like-minded organizations invested in rescuing victims of human trafficking and incarcerating those who contribute to its ongoing existence.
A crucial component of the work is educating the general public through digital resources, podcasts, and in-person and virtual programming. The goal is to empower and embolden the public to play an active role in educating others and serve as community “watchdogs” invested in protecting those who are vulnerable.
Registration is not required. All are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.