Missionary Baptist announces Easter week services
Community Missionary Baptist Church, 1013 Emerson Ave., Farrell, invites the community to its Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the church. "Journey to the Cross" will be led by the Rev. James Hosey, the Rev. Carmen Smoot, Minister Tonya Polk, the Rev. Shawn Hunter-Little, Mit. Marcell Chambers, and the Rev. Deborah Sanders.
On Good Friday, the church will worship on "The 7 Last Words of Jesus Christ" with Pastor Tracey Dawson, Bishop Melvin Baker, Pastor Donna Heard, Pastor Brian Johnson, Pastor Terry Harrison, Co-Pastor Clifferette Dunlap, and Pastor Silvia Jennings.
Troy D. Hunter is church pastor. Everyone is welcome.
