BRIEFLY
Sharon women to serve take out dinner
Sharon First United Women in Faith, 237 W. Silver St., will serve a take-out ham loaf dinner fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 237 W. Silver St., Sharon. Dinner includes ham loaf, potatoes, vegetable, applesauce, and dessert.
Tickets are $12 and the number of tickets is limited. Info: 724-983-0200.
'Meeting at the Altar' event planned for April 24
Ruth AME Zion Church, 95 Connelly Blvd., Sharon, will host "Meeting at the Altar" at 6 p.m. Monday (4-24-23), presented by the International Brotherhood of Christian Men (IBOCM).
Guest speaker is Pastor Kelvin Jordan of Second Baptist Church, Sharpsville. Theme is “Power of Prayer.” Music will be provided by the Hour of Power Praise Team.
All are welcome.
Prayerthon is planned at Word Centered Fellowship
Freed2LeadMinistries, an affiliate of Breath of Life Tabernacle, will host a Prayerthon 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6 at 710 Carnegie Ave., Sharon.
Calls will be taken at 833-633-1078 throughout the day to receive prayer requests and monetary gifts for this fundraiser. Money can be donated by CashAPP to $ApostleJLCampbell or givelify~Freed2LeadMinistries. Apostle Jennifer L. Campbell is the Coordinator and Pastor of Freed2LeadMinistries Outreach Ministry.
Participants are Pastor Nick Singelis II at 10 a.m.; Pastor Donna Heard at 11 a.m.; Minister Tim Harrison at 11:30 a.m.; Evang. Doreen Edgerson at noon; Evang. Pam Logan at 12:30 p.m.; Rev. Deborah Lewis Sanders at 1 p.m.; Evang. Janire Croom at 1:30 p.m.; Minister Sherise Newell at 2 p.m.; Prophet Diane Thomas at 2:30 p.m.; Apostle Jennifer L. Campbell at 3 p.m.; Deacon Kimberly Saunders at 3:30 p.m.; Minister Brian Copeland at 4 p.m.; Holly Nogay as Psalmist; Elder Berry Holloway, III, testimony; and Bro. Marcell Chambers.
Everyone is welcome to attend the service all day. Information: 724-685-1655.
Free movie night set at Bethel Life
A free movie night is planned for 6:30 p.m. May 5 at Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 S. Mercer St., Greenville. Film is "Jesus Revolution" and is rated PG-13 for strong drug content. A children's ministry will also be offered during this time.
The event is free. Concession items will be available for purchase.
Holy Trinity extends worship invitation
All are invited to worship with the congregation of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage, at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Sunday School children will participated in the Youth Sunday worship service, sharing in the many aspects of the weekly service.
Family Day celebration Sunday at Second Baptist
Second Baptist Church in Sharpsville will host its 23rd annual family day celebration at 4 p.m. Sunday in the church, located at 4 High St., Sharpsville.
The event will include various church representation, music, speakers, praise team, and more.
Pastor is the Rev. Kelvin Jordan. Co-chairs for the event are Deaconess Johnnie K. Newby and Sister Dorothy Chester.
All are welcome to attend.
Crossing Paths taking reservations for annual banquet
Crossing Paths Ministry is taking reservations now for its annual banquet on May 6 at the Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the banquet to begin at 6 p.m.
Featured speaker is N.F.L. Super Bowl winner Darnell Dinkins, who played with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and New Orleans Saints.
Table sponsors cost $500 but all guests are free. Registration must be completed online to attend at crossingpaths.org or mail a check to P.O. Box 7, Derry PA 15627.
New and Living Way to host women's conference
New and Living Way Women's Ministry will have its Women's ALIVE Conference April 27 to 29.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, guest speakers will be Minister Tomika Robinson and Elder Kimberlee Moore.
On Friday morning, Apostle Pam Schnelzer, pastor of Shiloh Intrusion in Grove City, will facilitate a workshop entitled, "The Lord is My Shepherd," followed by a luncheon for a love offering of $10.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Apostle Sonja Theodore, pastor of Redigging the Foundation in Durham, N.C., will be the guest speaker along with a mime team.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, a morning workshop will be offered with Sister Maria Haynes. At 1 p.m., Elder Lisa McCoy, pastor of Greater New and Living Way, will be the speaker for the closing session.
All are welcome to attend the Women's conference at the church, located at 840 Highland Road, Sharon. Information: 724-301-3064.
Orangeville Baptist sets services, events
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, offers worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday service is available to view on Facebook and YouTube. Pastor is Harley Williams.
Prayer and Bible study is 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Ladies and men's Bible studies meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays.
"Music to My Ears" trivia night will be 6 p.m. May 6.
“7 Minutes of Scripture” with Pastor McLaughlin can be viewed on YouTube. Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Remnant Lighthouse plans all night prayer vigil
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, will have an all-night prayer service from 6 p.m. April 28 through 6 a.m. April 29 in the Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Guest speaker for the night is First Lady Yolanda Cooper from United AME Church in Xenia, Ohio. Various prayer warriors will be praying throughout the night. All are invited to attend.
Remnant offers an encounter worship service starting with prayer at 11 a.m. Sundays at the Quality Inn. All are welcome.
There is also a Zoom prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays. Dial in to 1-646-558-8656 with Zoom ID 2186397509# and passcode 123456. Info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries.
Living Faith Christian Church sets services
Services at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Info: 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meet
Sharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is tonight.
Our Freedom Chapel announces services
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, offers worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Free bread and coffee are available to the public.
Discipleship Ekklesia Class is 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen from the parking lot at 89.7 FM.
For a weekly Christ-inspired message, call 724-588-2300 or 724-458-5800, option 1.
Info: Pastor Cary Parsons: 724-734-3176.
