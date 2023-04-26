BRIEFLY
Remnant Lighthouse all night prayer vigil tonight
Remnant Lighthouse International Ministries/Isaiah 49 Inc., with Pastor Christal Graham-Jones, will have an all-night prayer service from 6 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Saturday in the Quality Inn, 3200 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
Guest speaker for the night is First Lady Yolanda Cooper from United AME Church in Xenia, Ohio. Various prayer warriors will be praying throughout the night. All are invited to attend.
Remnant offers an encounter worship service starting with prayer at 11 a.m. Sundays at the Quality Inn. All are welcome.
There is also a Zoom prayer gathering at 8 p.m. Thursdays. Dial in to 1-646-558-8656 with Zoom ID 2186397509# and passcode 123456. Info: www.isaiah49inc.org/remnant-ministries.
Orangeville Baptist men meet Saturday for breakfast, work day
The men of Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday for breakfast, followed by a work day to help an OBC family with fallen trees, weather permitting, Anyone with a chainsaw is asked to take it.
OBC offers worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday service is available to view on Facebook and YouTube. Pastor is Harley Williams.
Prayer and Bible study is 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Thursday ladies’ and men’s Bible studies have concluded for the summer.
“Music to My Ears” trivia night will be 6 p.m. May 6.
“7 Minutes of Scripture” with Pastor McLaughlin can be viewed on YouTube. Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Second Baptist hosts guest pastor for Missionary SundaySecond Baptist Church, 4 High St., Sharpsville, will welcome Minister Michael Wright of Redeemed Sanctuary, where the Rev. Tiffany Holden is pastor, at 11:15 a.m. Sunday for Missionary Sunday. All are welcome. Host pastor is the Rev. Kelvin Jordan.
Free movie night at Bethel LifeA free movie night is planned for 6:30 p.m. May 5 at Bethel Life Worship Center, 246 S. Mercer St., Greenville. Film is “Jesus Revolution” and is rated PG-13 for strong drug content. A children’s ministry will also be offered during this time.
The event is free. Concession items will be available for purchase.
Sharon Outreach Bible
Study meets May 5
Sharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is May 5.
Prayerthon fundraiser May 6 at Word Centered Fellowship
Freed2LeadMinistries, an affiliate of Breath of Life Tabernacle, will host a Prayerthon 2023 fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6 at Word Centered Fellowship, 710 Carnegie Ave., Sharon.
Calls will be taken at 833-633-1078 throughout the day to receive prayer requests and monetary gifts for this fundraiser. Money can be donated by CashAPP to $ApostleJLCampbell or givelify~Freed2LeadMinistries. Apostle Jennifer L. Campbell is the coordinator and pastor of Freed2LeadMinistries Outreach Ministry.
Participants are Pastor Nick Singelis II at 10 a.m.; Pastor Donna Heard at 11 a.m.; Minister Tim Harrison at 11:30 a.m.; Evang. Doreen Edgerson at noon; Evang. Pam Logan at 12:30 p.m.; Rev. Deborah Lewis Sanders at 1 p.m.; Evang. Janire Croom at 1:30 p.m.; Minister Sherise Newell at 2 p.m.; Prophet Diane Thomas at 2:30 p.m.; Apostle Jennifer L. Campbell at 3 p.m.; Deacon Kimberly Saunders at 3:30 p.m.; Minister Brian Copeland at 4 p.m.; Holly Nogay as Psalmist; Elder Berry Holloway, III, testimony; and Bro. Marcell Chambers.
Everyone is welcome to attend the service all day. Information: 724-685-1655.
Handbell concert May
7 at Tower Church
A joint handbell concert is planned for 3:30 p.m. May 7 at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City.
The joint concert will include the Revelation Ringers from Grove City College, the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Presbyterian Church, the Celebration Community Ringers, and featuring handbell soloist Sue Garton.
Admission is free and all are welcome.
The concert will also be live streamed on the TowerPresbyterian Church Facebook page.
Crossing Paths taking reservations for banquet
Crossing Paths Ministry is taking reservations now for its annual banquet on May 6 at the Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the banquet to begin at 6 p.m.
Featured speaker is N.F.L. Super Bowl winner Darnell Dinkins, who played with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and New Orleans Saints.
Table sponsors cost $500 but all guests are free. Registration must be completed online to attend at crossingpaths.org or mail a check to P.O. Box 7, Derry PA 15627.
