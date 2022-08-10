BRIEFLY
Music by the Lake Saturday in Sandy Lake
Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church will host Music by the Lake starting at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Family Life Center, 2096 Sandy Lake/Grove City Road, Sandy Lake. The event will take place in the church sanctuary. Entrance will be marked.
Performers will be the Allegheny Boys Quartet, which will be retiring after 16 years following this final farewell concert; Pianist Mike Burkhardt; and violinist Beth Fisher.
All are welcome. Information: 814-786-9038.
Free breakfast served Saturday at CCC
A free community breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage. All are welcome. Information: 724-347-1703
Fowler Church serves chicken pie Saturday
A chicken pie dinner will be served for takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state routes 193 and 305. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages six through 12. Preschoolers eat free. Meal includes chicken pie, potatoes, green beans, applesauce, cole slaw, bread, and dessert. Information: Regina at 330-442-1223.
'Unite for Recovery' event planned for Aug. 20
Local churches and community groups will "unite for recovery" at 1355 S. Center St. Ext. in Grove City from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Organizers aim to end the stigma and shame of trauma, mental illness, and addiction issues. There will be free food and prizes provided at the outdoor event, with more than 20 resource tables, testimonies and live music by Ben Acor, Kyle Costal, and Principle 8. All are welcome. Information: 724-992-9668 or 814-282-9358.
Orangeville Baptist announces services, events
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, is always collecting food for its pantry and clothing of all sizes and housewares for its community giveaway.
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m. Sunday with worship at 11 a.m. Bible study and prayer starts at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
Ladies Bible Study will resume after Labor Day.
The church will participate in the Buhl Day Parade. All are welcome to join in the fun.
Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meet
Sharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon.
The next study is Aug. 19. All are welcome.
Living Faith Christian Church announces services
Worship service at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome.
For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1.
Senior Pastor is Chris Benson. He can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via the church Facebook page.
Our Freedom Chapel announces services
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Bible-based church, announces its 10:30 a.m. worship service Sundays and Children’s Church.
Free bakery bread and cups of coffee are available to the public. Discipleship Ekklesia Class is 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.Watch live on Facebook or listen on radio station 89.7 FM.
Call 724-588-2300, Option 1, for a Christ-inspired message.
Mercer’s Trinity Church continues music series
Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Market St., Mercer, continues its 2022 summer music series Sunday with vocalist Carol Carlson.
Upcoming music: Dana Eade, instrumental, Aug. 21; Leah Bortz, vocal, Aug. 28. The series concludes with Larry Moose, mountain dulcimer, at the 11 a.m. service on Sept. 4.
