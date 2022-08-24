BRIEFLY
Mercer's Trinity Church to resume fall activities, hours
MERCER - The music program at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Market St. resumes this Sunday, as the adult choir will have its first practice following the 10 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Dr. Catherine Craley, pastor, will offer a meditation and special music will be by Larry Moose on the mountain dulcimer.
Fall hours and programs return Sept. 4, with worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays through May. Bill McKnight will offer the morning meditation, and a vocal solo will be by Leah Bortz, Wexford.
Worship band rehearsals will resume at 9 a.m. and Sunday school for all ages will begin with a Chill and Chat at 9:45 a.m. and classes at 10 a.m. beginning on Rally Day, Sept. 11. The hand bell choir will rehearse at 7 p.m. on select Wednesdays in October.
Adult-supervised child care through pre-school is available during Sunday school and worship services, and the church building is accessible to all.
Information on the music groups and other church programs and opportunities is available on the church website www.trinitymercer.com, which also live-streams and archives morning worship services.
Information and transportation: 724-662-2680.
Valley Baptist to host 'Women and Worship' Sunday
FARRELL - Valley Baptist Church, 500 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, will host a "Women and Worship" program at 11 a.m. Sunday in the church. Guest speaker is Sis. Stephanie Gilchrist.
The program can be attended in person or watched on Facebook Live at @valleybaptistchurchfarrell.
Music by the Lake Sept. 3 at Sandy Lake Wesleyan
SANDY LAKE - "One Voice" Gospel Quartet of Ravenna, Ohio, will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 for the Music by the Lake program at Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, 3096 Sandy Lake/Grove City Road, Sandy Lake. Members of the quartet are John Kotlar, David Kennedy, Steve Sigworth, and Ian Suzelis.
Also performing will be Heather Morris, musician and vocalist.
The event will take place in the sanctuary. There is no admission fee but donations will be collected for the musicians.
Information: Harold Surrena, 814-786-9038.
Orangeville Baptist plans giveaway Sept. 4
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will offer a clothing and housewares giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3. All are welcome.
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, with worship at 11 a.m.
Next men’s breakfast is 10 a.m. Saturday. All men are welcome. The church will also participate in the Buhl Day Parade. All are invited to participate with the church.
Four people were baptized on Aug. 21, along with two couples joining the church.
Bible study and prayer starts at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Ladies Bible Study will resume at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.
Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Rummage and bake sale Saturday at Grace U.M.
GROVE CITY - Grace United Methodist Church in Grove City will host a rummage/bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27, featuring great deals, lots of treasures and delicious baked goods. At 1 p.m., buy a bagful (the church supplies the bags) for just $2. Questions: 724-458-8660.
Living Faith Christian Church announces services
Worship service at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome.
For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Our Freedom Chapel announces services
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays and Children’s Church. Free bakery bread and coffee are available to the public. Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. Call 724-588-2300 for a Christ-inspired message.
