Briefly
Greater New and Living Way Temple announces speaker
Apostle Nick Stingelis will speak at the 11:30 a.m. service this Sunday. Greater New and Living Way is located at 840 Highland Rd., Sharon.
Stingelis is the Sr. Pastor at Family Life Center Church in Hubbard, OH.
Music series to begin at Trinity Church
The 2023 Summer Music Series at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 East Market Street, begins Sunday during the 10 a.m. worship service, while the worship band and adult, hand bell, and children's choirs are on break until fall.
This year's schedule contains the following: Kimberly Paglia, vocal solo Sunday; Carol Carlson, vocal solo on June 11; Carol Mixer, piano solo on June 18; Cary Cooper, violin solo on June 25; Hugh Ringer, vocal solo on July 2; Russ and Ellen Campbell, duet on July 9; Dana and Ryan Eade, duet on July 16; Glenn Buchanan, organ solo on July 23; R.J. Washil, solo on July 30; Leah Bortz, vocal solo on August 6; Sara Courtney, vocal solo on August 13; Pressley Washil, piano solo on August 20; Larry Moose, mountain dulcimer solo on August 27, all at 10 a.m. and Pamela Courtney, vocal solo on September 3 at 11 a.m.
The adult chancel choir will return with its first anthem of the fall on September 10.
Trinity Presbyterian Church to begin summer schedule
The summer worship schedule at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 East Market Street, begins this Sunday.
Worship will be at 10 a.m. through August with adult-supervised child care for pre-school age children and younger provided.
Sunday school classes will be on break, except for the adult New Mariners, which will meet at 9 a.m. through August.
The entire building is accessible to all.
Information/Transportation: 724-662-2680
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.