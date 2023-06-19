Briefly
Orangeville Baptist Church announces events
• A men's prayer breakfast will be held tomorrow.
• Pastor Barry McLaughlin, Sr. will hold a service at the Gazebo in Sharpsville at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
• VBS: "Pets Unleashed: Where Jesus Cares Fur You" will be July 21 and 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. A light meal will be provided. A VBS Roundup will be held July 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the park across from OBC. Bounce house, games, free food. All are welcome!! Stop at join the fun and fellowship
• Annual Car Show is July 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Andy Dorick Park at the corner of Route 609 & Orangeville Rd. This is a free event with food and kids activitiesAny questions, contact Pastor Harley Williams 330-718-0119
• Clothing and Housewares Giveaway is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, 2023.Donations always accepted, can be dropped off at the church Orangeville Baptist Church is handicap accessible by the ramp on the parking lot side of the building
OBC is located at 7600 Orangeville Road Sharpsville, PA. Pastor Harley Williams can be reached at 330-718-0119
