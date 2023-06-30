Briefly
Orangeville Baptist Church household giveaway
Orangeville Baptist Church will host a clothing and household giveaway July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All items are free. If you have boxes or bags, please bring them to carry your new treasures.
OBC is at 7600 Orangeville Road in Sharpsville.
”Christmas in July” VBS at South Pymatuning Church
VBS: “Christmas in July” will feature a Christmas theme with re-enactments of the Christmas story, new Christmas songs and crafts to emphasize the season, as well as fun-filled snow events and a visit from Santa. An outdoor snow slide and other exciting events are planned. Meals will be provided.
Schedule:
• July 6-7 from 5 to 8 p.m.
• July 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• July 9th from from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For ages 4-5th Grade at 3400 Tamarack Drive, Sharpsville
To register your children, call the church (724-962-4601) or arrive in-person the first night. Check the church’s Facebook Page for more information.
”Stellar” VBS at
Chestnut Ridge Church
A free summer kids’ event, “STELLAR VBS: Shine Jesus’ Light!” will be hosted at Chestnut Ridge Church of God in Hubbard, Ohio, from July 10 through July 14.
All kids, age 5 through grade 6, are invited to join. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening. To register your child, go to https://vbspro.events/p/events/crcogvbs or call the church office at 330-534-0084.
Villa Maria offers
free labyrinth tour
Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will offer a free, guided Labyrinth Walk July 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 225 Villa Maria Road in Villa Marie.
This month’s theme is Moving On: Forgiveness. The Labyrinth is a tool that allows us to explore our inner space and discover the sacred within and around us. Participants prayerfully walk the outdoor grass path after receiving thematic instructions from the presenter.
This event is held on the picturesque grounds of Villa Maria Community Center. Registration is preferred. In the event of unfavorable weather, call 724-964-8886 or check our website for program status at vmesc.org.
Music series continues
at Trinity Church
The 2023 Summer Music Series at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Market St., Mercer, continues Sunday during the 10 a.m. worship service with vocal soloist Hugh Ringer.
Upcoming concerts on the schedule: Russ and Ellen Campbell, duet on July 9; Dana and Ryan Eade, duet on July 16; Glenn Buchanan, organ solo on July 23; R.J. Washil, solo on July 30; Leah Bortz, vocal solo on Aug. 6; Sara Courtney, vocal solo on Aug. 13; Pressley Washil, piano solo on Aug. 20; Larry Moose, mountain dulcimer solo on Aug. 27, all at 10 a.m. and Pamela Courtney, vocal solo on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m.
The worship band and adult, hand bell, and children’s choirs are on break until fall. The adult chancel choir will return with its first anthem of the fall on Sept. 10.
