Friendship Baptist Church hosts annual Women's Day service

This Sunday at 11 a.m., we cordially invite anyone who wishes to join us in commemorating our annual Women's Day service.

Our theme this year is "Women on a Mission." We are honored to present Apostle Anna M. Baldwin of Building Temple Outreach Ministries based in Youngstown, OH as our messenger.

Friendship Baptist Church is located at 339 Spearman Ave., Farrell. For more information, call 724-982-8380.

