Rosary March planning meeting SaturdayThe Blue Army of Our Lady will hold a brief meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Founder’s Room at Notre Dame Parish to discuss plans for the upcoming Rosary March, which is Oct. 16.
Fowler Church to host dinner fundraiserA chicken pie dinner will be served for takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state routes 193 and 305. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages six through 12. Preschoolers eat free. Information: 330-442-1223.
Mercer church to install pastor, changes Mass
The Rev. Andrew Boyd will be installed as pastor at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 100 Penn Ave., Mercer, by the Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, Bishop of the Diocese of Erie, during the 5 p.m. Mass on Saturday. A light cookie reception will follow in the church social hall.
Fr. Boyd received his Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Gannon University, Erie, in 2014 and his Master of Divinity from St. Vincent Seminary, Latrobe, in 2018. Before being appointed as pastor of Immaculate Heart in July, the Erie native served the Diocese of Erie in a variety of positions. Weekend masses at the church are at 5 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sundays. The second Sunday Mass time is new. Mass is live streamed and archived on the church website at www.ihmercer.org.
Friendship Baptist hosts revivalFriendship Baptist Church, 339 Spearman Ave., Farrell, will host a fall revival at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23. Pastor Charles W. Johnson of Cedar Avenue Church of God will serve as revivalist. Theme is “Reviving Holiness for This Generation.”
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meetSharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is today. All are welcome.
Music by the Lake Saturday at Sandy Lake Wesleyan“One Voice” Gospel Quartet of Ravenna, Ohio, will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday for the Music by the Lake program at Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, 3096 Sandy Lake/Grove City Road, Sandy Lake.
The event will take place in the sanctuary. There is no admission fee but donations will be collected for the musicians.
Information: Harold Surrena, 814-786-9038.
Orangeville Baptist plans giveaway SaturdayOrangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will offer a clothing and housewares giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. All are welcome.
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, with worship at 11 a.m. The church will also participate in the Buhl Day Parade on Monday. The church picnic is Sept. 18 immediately following service in the park in Orangeville. In case of rain, the service and picnic activities will be in the church. Bible study and prayer starts at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Ladies Bible Study will resume at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.
Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Living Faith Christian Church announces servicesWorship service at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome.
For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page. Free breakfast Sept. 10 A free, hot, fresh community breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage. Breakfasts are served the second and fourth Saturday each month. Information: 724-347-1703.
Mercer’s Trinity Church resumes fall activities
Trinity Pres. Church, 110 E. Market St., Mercer, will welcome back its fall hours and programs Sunday with worship at 11 a.m.
Worship band rehearsals are at 9 a.m. and Sunday school for all ages will begin with a Chill and Chat at 9:45 a.m. and classes at 10 a.m. beginning on Rally Day, Sept. 11. The hand bell choir will rehearse at 7 p.m. on select Wednesdays in October.
Adult-supervised child care through pre-school is available during Sunday school and worship services.
Information: www.trinitymercer.com, which also live-streams and archives morning worship services. Call 724-662-2680 for further details and to arrange transportation.
