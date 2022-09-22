BRIEFLY
Cadamore to speak at women's retreat in Hubbard
Christian author and speaker Jennifer Cadamore will be speaking at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene's women's fall retreat, "Faith Over Fear," from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8. Praise and worship will be led by Christylee Roose. Open to women of all ages. Cost is $10. Information: call the church at 330-534-3111 to pre-register by Sept. 30.
Free concert Sunday at SV Baptist Church
Shenango Valley Baptist Church, 40 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage, will present a free concert at 6 p.m. Sept. 25, featuring Daryl Mosley, veteran of The Grand Ole Opry, storyteller, and two-time songwriter of the year. All are welcome.
Annual rummage, antique sale set at St. Thomas the Apostle
Women’s Altar and Rosary Guild of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Parish at 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio, will sponsor its annual rummage and antique sale and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14 and 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15. To attend a pre-sale event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 13, a $5 fee will be charged. Saturday is half price. The sale will include housewares, small appliances, dishes, glassware, linens, jewelry, toys, games, holiday items, vintage and collectible items, furniture, lamps, sporting goods, books, and more. Admission is free.
Hickory UM Women hosting semi-annual sale
Hickory United Methodist Women are having their semi-annual sale at 240 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, next to Shenango Valley Mall. The sale is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8.
Sat is $1 bag day. The sale includes clothing , miscellaneous items, household items, decorations, and kitchen items. Information: Nancy at 724-977-4851.
Weekly prayer event Sunday at GOP HQ
Mercer County Republicans will host its weekly prayer service at 6 p.m. Sunday at the county headquarters on the diamond in Mercer. Everyone is welcome to attend and pray for candidates and the nation.
Fredonia Presbyterian dinner Wednesday
Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia, is sponsoring a stuffed pork chop or stuffed chicken breast dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Dine in or take out. Donation is $12. Information: 724-475-2189.
Pirohi sale at St. John’s Orthodox Church
St. John’s Orthodox Church on Morefield Road is having a pirohi sale on Oct. 7. The potato and cheese variety is $9 a dozen. Orders can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. To order, call 724-981-0571 by Oct. 2.
Music by the Lake Saturday at Sandy Lake Wesleyan
Deb and Barry Wiles will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 for the Music by the Lake program at Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, 3096 Sandy Lake/Grove City Road, Sandy Lake. Also performing will be the Tom Walker family.
The event will take place in the sanctuary. There is no admission fee but donations will be collected to benefit the Walker family's 11-year-old grandson, Travis, who is a cancer patient.
Information: Harold Surrena, 814-786-9038.
Helping Hands to host Night of Praise
Lakeview Helping Hands Center will host a Night of Praise at 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at Ebenezer Church, 2426 Scrubgrass Road, Grove City. A free-will offering will be accepted. All are welcome.
Our Freedom Chapel announces services
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays and Children’s Church. Free bakery bread and coffee are available to the public. Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. Call 724-588-2300 for a Christ-inspired message.
Reserve tickets now for ham loaf dinner
Sharon First and Oakland Avenue United Women in Faith are planning a ham loaf fundraising dinner on Oct. 8 at Sharon First United Methodist Church, 237 W. Silver St., Sharon. The takeout dinner includes ham loaf, potatoes, a vegetable, applesauce, and a dessert for $12. Call 724-983-0200 for tickets by Oct. 1.
Isaiah 49 plans revival in Sharon
A revival is planned for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 and at 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at Sharon High School auditorium, 1129 E. State St., Sharon. There is no registration fee to attend. Donations will be accepted. The event is sponsored by Isaiah 49, Inc., Hermitage. Guests will be Pastor Judith Modiba and four others from South Africa, along with Christal Graham-Jones, chief executive officer of Isaiah 49, Inc. All are invited.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meet
Sharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is Oct. 7. All are welcome.
Orangeville Baptist offers baptism Sunday
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will offer baptism on Sunday. Contact Pastor Harley at 330-718-0119 if interested.
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, with worship at 11 a.m. Bible study and prayer starts at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Ladies Bible Study will resume at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.
Men’s breakfast is 10 a.m. Saturday. All men are welcome.
Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Services set at Living Faith Christian Church
Worship service at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome.
For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Fall bazaar Oct. 1 at Coolspring Church
Coolspring Presbyterian Church is planning a fall bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at the church, 787 Coolspring Church Road, Mercer. All purchases are donation only and proceeds to benefit missions.
Free breakfast Saturday at Central Christian
A free, hot, fresh community breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage. Breakfasts are served the second and fourth Saturday each month. Information: 724-347-1703.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.