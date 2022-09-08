BRIEFLY
Fowler Church dinner fundraiser Saturday
A chicken pie dinner will be served for takeout from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday (9-10-22) at Fowler United Methodist Church, 3426 state routes 193 and 305. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for ages six through 12. Preschoolers eat free. Information: 330-442-1223.
Word Centered Church hosting revival next week
The Word Centered Fellowship Presbyterian Church, located at 710 Carnegie Ave., Sharon, will be hosting a three day rival at 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday next week. Theme is "The Blessings Will Come."
Speakers will be the Rev. Donna Heard, senior pastor, on Wednesday; the Rev. Brian Johnson on Thursday; and Apostle Jennifer L. Campbell on Friday. Emcee is associate Pastor-Elder Teresa Jefferson. Area musical groups will also minister each night.
All are welcome to attend.
Our Freedom Chapel announces services
Our Freedom Chapel, 106 Mercer Ave., Sharpsville, a non-denominational Christian church, announces 10:30 a.m. service Sundays and Children’s Church. Free bakery bread and coffee are available to the public. Discipleship Ekklesia Class at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Watch live on Facebook or listen at 89.7 FM. Call 724-588-2300 for a Christ-inspired message.
Friendship Baptist hosts revival
Friendship Baptist Church, 339 Spearman Ave., Farrell, will host a fall revival at 7 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23. Pastor Charles W. Johnson of Cedar Avenue Church of God will serve as revivalist. Theme is “Reviving Holiness for This Generation.”
Isaiah 49 plans revival in Sharon
A revival is planned for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22 and at 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at Sharon High School auditorium, 1129 E. State St., Sharon. There is no registration fee to attend. Donations will be accepted. The event is sponsored by Isaiah 49, Inc., Hermitage.
Guests will be Pastor Judith Modiba and four others from South Africa, along with Christal Graham-Jones, chief executive officer of Isaiah 49, Inc.
All are invited.
Sharon Outreach Bible Study to meet
Sharon Outreach Bible Study, a ministry of Covenant Church, Grove City, meets the first and third Friday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 263 E. State St., Sharon. The next study is Sept. 16. All are welcome.
Orangeville Baptist offers baptism Sept. 25
Orangeville Baptist Church, 7600 Orangeville Road, Sharpsville, will offer baptism on Sept. 25. Contact Pastor Harley at 330-718-0119 if interested.
Sunday School for all ages begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, with worship at 11 a.m.
Bible study and prayer starts at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Ladies Bible Study will resume at 7 p.m. Oct. 6.
The church picnic is Sept. 18 immediately following service in the park in Orangeville. In case of rain, the service and picnic activities will be in the church. Take a dish to share. All are welcome.
Info: 330-718-0119 or 724-646-3917.
Services set at Living Faith Christian Church
Worship service at Living Faith Christian Church, 829 Sharon-New Castle Road, Farrell, starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome.
For a short weekly inspirational message, call 724-347-7751 and press 1. Senior Pastor Chris Benson can be contacted at 724-699-1891 or via our Facebook page.
Free breakfast Sept. 24
A free, hot, fresh community breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Central Christian Church, 218 Meadowbrook Road, Hermitage. Breakfasts are served the second and fourth Saturday each month. Information: 724-347-1703.
Mercer’s Trinity Church Rally Day Sunday
Trinity Pres. Church, 110 E. Market St., Mercer, will host Rally day on Sunday.
Worship band rehearsals are at 9 a.m. and Sunday school for all ages will begin with a Chill and Chat at 9:45 a.m. and classes at 10 a.m.
The hand bell choir will rehearse at 7 p.m. on select Wednesdays in October.
Adult-supervised child care through pre-school is available during Sunday school and worship services.
Information: www.trinitymercer.com, which also live-streams and archives morning worship services. Call 724-662-2680 for further details and to arrange transportation.
