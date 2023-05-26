ABOUT THE GRADUATION ISSUE
The Herald congratulates all the Mercer County graduates from the Class of 2023.
These listings include students who are candidates for graduation in the coming weeks from the area’s high schools.
Some school districts have not finalized their graduation lists and inclusion on any of these lists is not a guarantee that each student will graduate this year.
Many of the school districts have not yet named their valedictorians and salutatorians, as well as other honor graduates.
The Herald will publish the names of those students as they become available.
