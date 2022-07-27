Class of '22 senior gift installed on GCC campus

The class of 2022’s senior gift to Grove City College is big, red, and pretty hard to miss.
The gift – a series of five-foot-tall bright crimson letters that spell out GROVE, a popular nickname that many use to refer to the College – was installed late last month outside of Crawford Hall just off the Quad.
The signage makes a perfect photographic backdrop for students, prospective students and families, alumni, and other visitors to document their time on campus and show their school spirit. The location at the top of Campus Drive is right beside the parking lot where most admissions tours begin and end.
“It’s a really fun addition to campus and we’re already seeing it featured in social media posts,” Admissions Visit Coordinator Madalyn Gustafson ’20 said. “We know our current students are excited about this latest piece of public art on campus and we expect it will be very popular with prospective students taking campus tours and anyone else who visits Grove City College and wants to document the experience.”
The mounted GROVE sign stands about 6 feet tall and 28 feet wide. The center of the O is big enough to sit in.
Traditionally, the senior class gift is something that will improve the campus or directly support students. In recent years, seniors have funded class year scholarships, a Wolverine statue and a half-court on lower campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.