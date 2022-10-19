GROVE CITY – The Grove City College men’s soccer team improved to 8-0 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference by blanking visiting Waynesburg, 4-0, Wednesday afternoon in conference action at Don Lyle Field.
Grove City (10-5) jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 27:12 when freshman defender Camden Thomas scored his first collegiate goal.
The Wolverines then broke open the match by scoring three times in an 18-minute span. Junior forward Hunter Hardin doubled the lead when he scored at 63:45.
Sophomore forward Jordan Rebsamen assisted Hardin’s goal, his fourth score of the season.
Freshman midfielder Daniel Sharp pushed the lead to 3-0 with a goal at 72:54. Like Hardin, Sharp recorded his fourth goal of 2022. Freshman midfielder Jed Hart assisted the Sharp goal.
Grove City closed the scoring at 85:24 as junior midfielder Chris DeLucia registered his second goal of the season. Junior midfielder Jacob Graham recorded the assist.
Grove City outshot Waynesburg (3-7-5, 1-4-3) by a 23-3 margin. Grove City had 12 shots on goal while Waynesburg put two shots on goal. The Wolverines also had a 7-1 edge in corner kicks.
Senior goalkeeper Jesse Greyshock made two saves to earn his seventh shutout win of the season. Six of the seven shutouts have come in conference play. The Wolverines have ceded only three goals in 720 minutes of league play this season.
Wednesday’s match caps Grove City’s regular season home schedule. Saturday, the Wolverines will visit conference foe Saint Vincent for a 2 p.m. match in Latrobe.
GROVE CITY
• Women’s Soccer – The Grove City College women’s soccer team extended its win streak to six matches Wednesday night by earning a 3-0 home victory over Waynesburg in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at Don Lyle Field.
Grove City grabbed the lead 3:55 into the match when junior midfielder Megan Mathes scored her third goal of the season. Senior forward Hailey Weinert picked up the assist after sending the ball to Mathes in the left side of the box.
Grove City (8-6-1, 5-2-1 PAC) doubled its lead 77 seconds into the second half by converting a corner kick. Senior midfielder Melia Lamie (Grove City High) delivered the corner into the goal area, where junior defender Emily White directed the ball to sophomore forward Britta Lagerquist. Lagerquist blasted the shot into the net for her team-leading ninth goal of the season.
Sophomore midfielder Lexi Zook sealed the win by scoring at 71:52. Freshman defender Karly Keller assisted Zook’s goal, her second tally of the season.
Grove City outshot the Yellow Jackets, 19-4, including a 13-2 advantage in shots on goal. Grove City had seven corner kicks while Waynesburg had one corner.
Sophomore goalkeeper Courtney Lisman made two saves to secure her second shutout in the last week. She also picked up the shutout win seven days ago in Grove City’s 1-0 triumph at Allegheny.
Keller, Lamie and Lagerquist all share the team lead with four assists this season. Lagerquist has a team-best 22 points.
• Women’s Volleyball – The Grove City College volleyball team dropped a 25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17 decision Wednesday night to host Franciscan in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action at Weirton Madonna High School.
Junior Anna DeGraaf paced Grove City (14-9, 4-2 PAC) with 10 kills while senior Faith Keating contributed eight kills. Senior Robyn Collier and junior Grace Kim both posted seven kills.
Sophomore setter Kennedy Kerr paced the offense with 26 assists. She also served three aces.
Sophomore Audrey Donnelly led Grove City’s defensive efforts with eight blocks. Collier and junior Eloise Augustine both had a pair of blocks.
Keating racked up a team-high 25 digs. Junior Gabby Lucas recorded 23 digs and Kim added 15 digs.
