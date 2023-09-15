WHAT IS considered a “beginner bowler?” Most of the instructors consider a beginning bowler to have one or more of the following attributes: (1) has fewer than three years involvement with league bowling, (2), is fairly new to having their own equipment, and (3) has an average of 160 or less.
The last one is questionable. There are some who will never take the game very serious or don’t have the skills necessary to average 160 or more.
Tryel Rose, a frequent contributor to “Bowling This Month” had a recent article in the publication dealing with issues that a beginning bowler might face. Rose has been a bowling coach for over 20 years and is the former head coach of Team Canada. Let’s look at what he considers the issues. Please keep in mind, these tips are for the conventional one-handed bowler(s).
Before we get into details, let’s dispense with the discussion of lane arrows, dots, length and width of the lanes, etc. We are considering that you have some knowledge of these things.
What we will begin with is the bowling ball. If you are bowling in a league, chances are you have your own equipment. If you don’t, you should consider purchasing one. Obviously talk to your pro shop owner about your proper fit and ball weight.
Many new bowlers make the error of getting a ball that is too light for them. Your pro shop owner will be a great assistance to you, but here is something to remember. When making the jump from house ball to your own equipment, it is recommended adding a pound or two to whatever house ball weight you were using.
Here is the reason. Most house balls aren’t an exact fit for you and in most cases will feel heavy. A ball that is the correct fit, will feel lighter and permits you to handle more weight than an ill-fitting ball.
Now, let’s get into what Rose considers the two most usual problems beginning bowlers face: the start position and foot speed. The start position establishes the foundation for the remainder of your approach for two basic reasons — alignment and tension.
One initial feature of the start position is establishing the right alignment centered on the chosen liner that the bowler is using. Since the majority of beginning bowlers usually utilize rather straight launch angles, it is safe to say that the whole alignment will be reasonably square to the lanes.
To get additional stability at this phase of skill growth, it is crucial that you are lined up the correct way. Utilizing the larger muscles in your legs and center to guide your ball to line-up is considerably easier than employing your arm to guide the ball when your shoulders and hips are both moving in separate paths.
With keeping the above in mind, you usually want your start position to be lined-up and aimed in the same route as your proposed line. Your alignment involves the following: Shoulders, hips, knees, and feet.
While there might be a little space for some slight misplacement among these joints, the general rule for beginners is to get every part of your body moving in the same direction you want to throw your ball. Unfortunately, most of us don’t have the luxury of a coach or video to see if we are misaligned, so this can be a problem that will affect you throughout your years of bowling. To solve this, you might considerable someone who knows the game (a proprietor) watch you in your approach.
The other objective in the bowling approach is to decrease muscle strain. No matter if it is in the grip, the swing, or the approach, you need to stay as unrestricted and relaxed as you can. While an awkward start position might feel relaxing when you begin, the bowler will immediately feel the easing of pressure and the comfort level get better after going to a more effective beginning position.
We’ll discuss that next week.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald. He can be reached at guru8942@verizon.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.