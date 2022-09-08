Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County (CFWMC) is inviting the community to help Stuff-the-Bus with non-perishable food items on Saturday,
September 10th from 10:00am-4:00pm in the parking lot at Giant Eagle in Hermitage.
CFWMC will be parking Myron’s Meal Mobile, its retrofitted school bus that serves summer meals, in the hopes that it can be filled with non-perishable food items as part of national Hunger Action Month.
Hunger Action Month is a nationwide awareness campaign for Feeding America food banks that is designed to drive awareness and inspire action to help end hunger in America, both on the national level and on the ground here in Mercer County.
In Mercer County, 13.8% of people and 20.8% of children live with food insecurity. This means they do not always have access to healthy and nutritious food. Mercer County’s food insecurity rates are higher than the state Pennsylvania’s rates of 8.9% of people and 13.1% of children.
“With inflation at a 40-year high and an already elevated need for food assistance, we anticipate the lines at food pantries and feeding sites to grow longer, especially as we head into the winter months,” said Rebecca Page, executive director CFWMC.
CFWMC is also excited to welcome WGRP 92.7 FM and 940 AM who will be conducting a live radio remote throughout the day as well as the Lady Scouts, who will be announcing the winner of the Food Drive Food Fight.
For more information, contact Sarah Worthington, Development Manager, Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County: (724) 981-0353 ext.106; sworthington@foodwarehouse.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.