FARRELL – Ten alumni were inducted into the Farrell Alumni Hall of Fame at its 16th annual banquet Oct. 8 at the Park Inn by Radisson. The dinner was the first after a two-year break because of Covid.
This year’s honorees are as follows:
Elaine Douglas DeBerry ’57 experienced a broad-based nursing career that spanned nearly five decades, with a concentration in crisis management. She served as clinical instructor for the Louisiana Tech Nursing School. She worked with high-risk suicide, drug overdose and alcoholic patients and forensic patients in crisis. Her acute care/psychiatry experience involved patients with acute psychiatric problems and medical/surgical complications.
Peter White ’59 put together a Hall of Fame career in the classroom and especially on the hardwood for nearly 40 years. He taught and coached at Williamsport (Pa.) High School, from 1976-1997. At Williamsport, while playing in the highest classification at that time 4-A, his teams won 17 straight district Championships, a Pennsylvania schoolboy record, 12 consecutive first-round PIAA tournament victories, a state record. Williamsport High’s Millionaires were the first 4-A big school to finish undefeated as state champions at 30-0. He retired after the 1997 season.
Janice Skiljo Haris ’68 is founder president and CEO of California-based MEDLink, has 50 years of experience in various areas of the health care, occupational health and workers compensation medical/legal community. She founded California MEDLink, Inc., in 1992, to be a comprehensive scheduling, management and training service for forensic physicians and their clients. Professionally, she serves as board director and treasurer for the national Certified Nurse Life Care Planners certification board since 2009.
Dr. Ray Brodie Jr. ’69 carved out a highly successful 20-year career as a leading urologist in Baltimore, Md. He served as clinical instructor at The University of Maryland School of Medicine, regional medical director for Prison Health Services, Inc., and as a policy specialist for the Maryland Department of Mental Health and Hygiene. He had a private continuous urological practice from 1982 through 2001, retiring in 2002.. He was the attending urologist at several Baltimore area medical centers and hospitals. He was the urological consultant for numerous nursing homes.
Sam Bellich ’71 turned away from a possible career in government and legal administration and followed his heart, making his mark on the community as a vital part of the Mercer County Area Agency on Aging for 40-plus years, retiring as chief executive officer. For his local efforts combating elder abuse, he was selected by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging to be a representative to advocate with the State Legislature to implement a law to combat elder abuse. From 1995 until his retirement, he provided state- mandated training throughout the commonwealth.
Edward Walczak ’71, enjoyed a rewarding 37-year career as a microbiologist in the animal health industry. In 1979 he joined the Schering-Plough Corporation’s Animal Health Division in Omaha, Neb., working at the associate and assistant scientist levels in the vaccine research and development department. While there he worked on vaccines for several animal species and licensed a porcine vaccine. In 1984 he accepted the position of R&D project leader for Intervet, Inc. in Millsboro, DE, to work on vaccine development, and licensed a vaccine for poultry. He retired in 2016 from Merck Corp.’s Animal Health Division. After retirement he remained semi-active in the animal health business as an consultant, fully retiring in 2021.
John Walczak ’74, Edward’s brother, turned his appreciation and love of animals into an elite zoo management career that spanned more than four decades, culminating in being named director of the Louisville Zoo in 2004. He began his career at the Palm Beach Zoo. He went on to serve as a supervisor at the Oklahoma City Zoo before moving to Louisville in 1985 to design and build the Louisville Zoo’s HerpAquarium. During his tenure as director, he created and grew the Zoo’s conservation fund to more than $800,000 while contributing more than $200,000 annually to front-line conservation work. He was able to leave the zoo with a healthy budget surplus and more than $5 million in grants to be spent on improvements at the zoo before he retired in 2021.
Eric Gibbs II ’91 is a vice president, Project Management Manager in the Corporate Risk division at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, N.C. He has been employed with Wells Fargo for 15 years holding various progressive roles including Project Manager, Technical Relationship Manager, and Program Manager. His responsibilities range from managing a team of program/project managers, scrum masters, technology delivery, transformation, strategy and mergers and acquisitions. He played a significant role by managing the Wachovia to Wells Fargo merger. In addition, he is the owner and operator of EZ Dumpster Rental, LLC.
Marlene Jones Gibbs ’94 is senior vice president in the controls division at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, N.C., and carved out a 25-year career in financial services, getting her start at First National Bank Corp. in Hermitage. A lawyer, she has more than two decades of financial services experience holding various progressive roles at the following corporations including – FNB Corporation, Seven Seventeen Credit Union in Warren, Ohio, Wells Fargo, Bank of America in Charlotte, and finally in her current role at Wells Fargo, where she has been working since 2014. In addition, she is the owner of Marlene Gibbs Consulting Services. She is the wife of inductee Eric Gibbs II.
The Farrell Alumni Hall of Fame’s 2022 posthumous honoree is Russell C. Phillips, one of the most respected teachers and administrators in the history of the Farrell Area School District. He was a teacher at Harren Hill in New York and principal at Farrell High School for a total of 36 years. He was the first African-American administrator in the history of Mercer County school districts.
He was an assistant varsity football coach for many years and served as head track coach. He was an English teacher at Farrell Junior High School for many years. His association with most students began in their junior high days and carried through high school. He died in 2017 at the age of 90.
In 16 years, the FAHF has inducted 159 alumni. This year’s dinner was dedicated to the late Ted Pedas, the Hall’s founder and adviser, who died in 2021.
