The 2022 Class of the Farrell Alumni Hall of Fame gets together before the induction dinner. Front row, from left: Edward Walczak ’71 Marlene Jones Gibbs, ’94, Janice Skiljo Haris, ’68 and Peter White ’59. Back row, John Walczak, ’74, Izetta Phillips, accepting for her father Russell C. Phillips ’45, the 2022 posthumous inductee, Eric Gibbs ’91, Sam Bellich, ’71 and Dr. Ray Brodie Jr. ’68. Missing from photo is Elaine Douglas DeBerry ’57.