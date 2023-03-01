10 Mercer speakers qualify for state tourney

The Mercer High School Speech Team opened post-season speech competition on Feb. 25 as District 1 of the PA High School Speech League (PHSSL) held its qualifying tournament at Moon High School, Coraopolis, Pa.
District 1, which includes member schools in Mercer, Crawford, and Erie counties, joined with three other PHSSL districts in western Pennsylvania to hold the qualifying event at Moon so that the four districts could share judges.
First and second place winners in nine individual speaking events, four debate events, and student congress earned the right to compete at the state tournament, scheduled for March 17 and 18 at Bloomsburg University, Bloomsburg, Pa.
The top two place winners in each event received medals at Saturday’s awards ceremony. Six Mercer speakers brought home medals for placing first or second in their chosen events. They join four other Mercer performers who achieved auto-qualifying status to the PHSSL State Tournament by winning three or more bids to state competition as a result of top-three awards they won at a series of major invitational competitions during the regular season. The auto qualifiers include junior Isabella Smith (humorous interpretation) and seniors Lillian Davis (dramatic interpretation), Alyssa Warholic (prose interpretation), and Alexander Hamilton (humorous interpretation). The auto qualifiers each received a plaque in recognition of their special achievement.
Saturday’s medal winners were led by senior Kendal Hartman who placed first in a competitive field of prose interpreters. Kendal who will make her second consecutive appearance in state competition, received two first places and a second in three rounds to with the event by three points. Mercer’s other district champion on Saturday was freshman Kailyn Minner, who was given first place rankings in all three rounds of humorous interpretation. Kailyn has been a place winner at nine consecutive awards tournaments this season.
Four other Mercer performers brought home second place hardware. The duo interpretation team of senior Ainslee Konkle and junior Morgan Miller received one first place ranking and two seconds to win runner-up honors. Ainslee was a third place winner at the state tournament in duo interp last year. Sophomore Alex Cameron, an alternate to state in 2022, won the second place medal in poetry interpretation on Saturday with second place rankings in all three rounds, while in dramatic interpretation senior Abby Redmond received the second place medal with one first place ranking and two seconds in three rounds.
Three Mercer students are alternates to the state tournament as a result of third place finishes in District 1, including the duo interp team of sophomores Madeline Jewell and Ben Hamilton and junior Jadyn Dittrich in prose interpretation.
Mercer’s post-season tournament journey won’t get any easier on March 4 as 16 varsity speakers travel to Gannon University in Erie to compete in the Catholic Forensic League of Erie’s national qualifying tournament. First through third place winners in each of the six individual events contested this Saturday will earn the right to compete in the Grand National Tournament of the Catholic Forensic League scheduled for Memorial Day weekend in Louisville, Ky. Mercer is the defending Erie Diocesan team champion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.