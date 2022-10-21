HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
Note changes and additions
Communities have set these trick-or-treat hours for 2022:
• Delaware Township — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Farrell – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 (Note the corrected date.)
• Fredonia — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Greenville – Halloween parade at 2 p.m., trick or treat 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Grove City– 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Hempfield Township — 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Hermitage – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Hubbard Township — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Jackson Center Borough - 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Jamestown – 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Jefferson Township — 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Masury — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Mercer – 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Pine Township — 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Pymatuning Township — 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Sandy Lake – 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Sharon – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Sharpsville – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Shenango Township — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• South Pymatuning Township - 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Stoneboro – 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• West Middlesex Borough - 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Wheatland Borough - 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Wilmington Township — 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
SPECIAL EVENTS
• First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville will host a Trunk-or-Treat from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot of the churchat 603 W. Ridge Ave, Sharpsville. Refreshments will be served.
• Coolspring Corn Maze at 537 Franklin Road, north of Mercer. Enjoy the maze, pony rides, pumpkin blasters, obstacle courses, mechanical pool, cow train, gemstone mining and more.
For more information, times, and prices visit coolspringmaze.com.
• Irons Mill Farmstead, in scenic Amish Country, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington, offers a corn maze, pumpkin patch, sunflower fields, and more.
For info or tickets, visit ironsmillfarmstead.com.
• Gentle Shepherd Church of the Nazarene will sponsor a Trunk Or Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church, 3480 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage. Entrance is from Sunset Boulevard. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and stay for refreshments, crafts, and fun activities. Information: Call 724-342-7729.
