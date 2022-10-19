HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
Communities have set these trick-or-treat hours for 2022:
• Delaware Township — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Farrell – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Fredonia — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Greenville – Halloween parade at 2 p.m., trick or treat 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Grove City– 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Hempfield Township — 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Hermitage – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Hubbard Township — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Jamestown – 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Jefferson Township — 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Masury — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Mercer – 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Pine Township — 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Pymatuning Township — 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
• Sandy Lake – 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Sharon – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Sharpsville – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Shenango Township — 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Stoneboro – 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31
• Wilmington Township — 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Thornton Hall Family Fun Day, 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 22, at 1208 Hall Ave, Sharon. Includes trunk-or-treat, bowling, ice cream, air hockey, prizes, and food trucks.
All are welcome.
• First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville will host a Trunk-or-Treat from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot of the churchat 603 W. Ridge Ave, Sharpsville. Refreshments will be served.
• A Trunk or Treat event is planned for noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at the MCCDA Roar Center, 912 E. State St., Sharon. Costumes are encouraged and trick-or-treating will be in the parking lot. For children of all ages.
Anyone who wants to be a vendor and hand out candy contact Austina or Gloria at 724-308-6222.
• Coolspring Corn Maze at 537 Franklin Road, north of Mercer. Enjoy the maze, pony rides, pumpkin blasters, obstacle courses, mechanical pool, cow train, gemstone mining and more.
For more information, times, and prices visit coolspringmaze.com.
• Irons Mill Farmstead, in scenic Amish Country, 252 Greenfield Road, New Wilmington, offers a corn maze, pumpkin patch, sunflower fields, and more.
For info or tickets, visit ironsmillfarmstead.com.
• The church family of South Pymatuning Community Church, Sharpsville will will offer a Trunk-R-Treat outing for the valley community from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22. Location: parking lot area adjacent to Sharpsville VFW. Church families will provide treats in their decorated vehicles for the children to enjoy.
Children may register for free bike giveaways; winners will choose their bike from options available at our local stores. Information: 724-962-4601 or on the church’s Facebook page. All are welcome.
