HIGH SCHOOL AWARDS
Kennedy Catholic
•Members of the Class of 2022 of Kennedy Catholic School, Hermitage, earned these awards totaling $1,697,592.
• Paul Cianci – Red and White Scholarship – Youngstown State University $2,000 per year for a total of $8,000.
• Gabriel Clark – Board of Governors Scholarship – Slippery Rock University $8,000 per year for a total of $32,000.
• Mark David Cochenour – University Award and Erie Diocese and Sisters of Mercy Heritage Awards – Mercyhurst University $20,000 and $1,000 per year for a total of $84,000.
• Dior Crumby – Cathedral Achievement Scholarship – University of Pittsburgh $5,000 per year for a total of $20,000; Mercer County Frontiers Club Scholarship, $500; Rose Marrow Nursing Scholarship, $1,000; Carolina DiPaolo Pompa Memorial Scholarship, $1,500.
• Isabellah DiNardo – Full Athletic Scholarship – University of Illinois Springfield $58,000 per year for a total of $232,000.
• Stargell Fuhr – Dean’s Award, Lycoming Warrior Award, and Crever Award – Lycoming College $25,000, $1,000, and $5,000 per year for a total of $124,000.
• Sara Gonzalez – Duquesne University Academic Scholarship – Duquesne University $19,000 per year for a total of $76,000.
• Julianne Johnson – Tom Burns Academic All-Star Award, $150.
• Alayjah Jones – Go First Scholarship – West Virginia University $1,500 per year for $6,000.
• Eunbin Kang – Academic Excellence Scholarship – University of Utah, $38,000.
• Malik Lamkins-Rudolph – New American University Dean’s Award – Arizona State University, $10,000 per year for a total of $40,000; Lee Michael Shimshock Memorial Scholarship, $500.
• Jordan Lewis – Dean’s Scholarship – Youngstown State University $3,000 per year for a total of $12,000; Strimbu Memorial Scholarship Award, $2,000; Donald & Sylvia Stull and Joseph & Barbara Carr Scholarship, $4,800; Team Rich Scholarship, $1,000.
• Sophia Lombardi – Duquesne University Academic Scholarship and the Horizon Award – Duquesne University, $21,000 and $2,500 for a total of $94,000; Buhl Regional Health Foundation Scholarship, $5,000; April T. Bocian Memorial Scholarship, $1,000; Donald & Sylvia Stull and Joseph & Barbara Carr Scholarship, $4,800; Lee Michael Shimshock Memorial Scholarship, $500.
• Aidan Macri – President’s Achievement Award – Kent State University $7,500 per year for a total of $30,000.
• Thomas Malvar – Sage Scholarship, $1,000; Donald & Sylvia Stull and Joseph & Barbara Carr Scholarship, $4,800.
• Annie Nguyen – Mason Distinction Scholarship and the Mason Idea Scholarship – George Mason University, $18,000 and $3,000 per year for a total of $84,000.
• Oriana Nguyen – Global Select Scholarship – Wichita State University, $4,800 per year for a total of $19,200.
• Valerie Nguyen – International President’s Award – Youngstown State University, $4,000 per year for a total of $16,000.
• Cord Pocza – Thiel College Merit Scholarship Award – Thiel College, $20,500 per year for a total of $82,000.
• Alison Schultz – Duquesne University Academic Scholarship – Duquesne University, $21,000 per year for a total of $84,000, Donald & Sylvia Stull and Joseph & Barbara Carr Scholarship, $4,800.
• Kole Tarary – Dean’s Scholarship – Hiram College $8,000; $32,000
• Aaron Wasser – Maroon and Gold Award, Erie Diocesan High School Grant, the Erie Diocesian Parish Grant, and the Trustee Award – Gannon University, $15,500, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000 per year for a total of $101,500.
• Zyonna Wells – Maroon and Gold Award, Erie Diocesan High School Grant, the Erie Diocesian Parish Grant, and the Gannon Diversity Award – Gannon University, $15,500, $3,000, $2,000, and $2,000 per year for a total of $105,500.
• Sophia Wilds – Knight Achievement Award, Erie Diocesan High School Grant and the Erie Diocesian Parish Grant – Gannon University, $18,500, $3,000, and $2,000 a year for a total of $112,500.
• Ryan Wilson – Grove City College Scholarship $1,000; 2022 Kurt R Weiss Scholarship for Wish Kids, $100.
• Marissa Winland – Founders Scholarship – Geneva College, $15,500 per year for a total of $62,000.
• Ashley Wood – Penn State Behrend Chancellor’s Scholarship – Penn State University $3,000 per year for a total of $12,000; Anthony Cashier Memorial Award from the American Legion,Sharon Post 299, $1,000; Cafaro Scholarship, $3,000; Frank J. Nagy Shenango Valley Urban League Scholarship, $1,000; Shenango Valley Credit Union Scholarship $500; Farrell Wolves Club Den IV Scholarship, $500; Hermitage Lions Club Scholarship, $500; Rotary Club, $1,000; Donald & Sylvia Stull and Joseph & Barbara Carr Scholarship, $4,800; NWPA Area Labor Federation Scholarship, $500; Pennstar Federal Credit Union, $500; PA AFl-CIO 2021 Essay Contest, $500; Rotary Club Scholarship, $1,000.
• Jude Yurisic – University Scholarship – Case Western Reserve University, $26,500 per year for a total of $106,000; Tom Burns Academic All-Star Award, $150; Carol H. Wassil Foundation Scholarship, $1,000; Donald & Sylvia Stull and Joseph & Barbara Carr Scholarship, $4,800.
