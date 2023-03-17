KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
Brookfield
The makeup day is April 19 to register Brookfield/Masury children who will be five years old by Aug. 1, 2023, for kindergarten. Registration will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. at Brookfield Elementary School, 614 Bedford Road S.E., Brookfield, by appointment only.
Call Barb Simon, elementary secretary, at 330-619-5240 with questions or to schedule an appointment.
Mercer School District
Children living in Mercer School District eligible to enter kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year will be registered from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 27 to 31 at Mercer Area Elementary School.
Parents should call the main office at 724-662-5102 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will not be permitted, and registration packets must be completed beforehand.
Packets including all the info and items required for registration can be picked up in the elementary office from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
