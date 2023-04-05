KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION
Conneaut School District
CONNEAUT LAKE – Kindergarten registration at Conneaut School District is 8:10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. April 12 for Conneaut Valley Elementary and at the same times on April 18 for Conneaut Lake Elementary School. Info: 814-683-5900, ext. 8191, for Conneaut Lake students, or 814-683-5900, ext. 6326 for Conneaut Valley students. Brookfield
The makeup day is April 19 to register Brookfield/Masury children who will be five years old by Aug. 1, 2023, for kindergarten. Registration will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. at Brookfield Elementary School, 614 Bedford Road S.E., Brookfield, by appointment only.
Call Barb Simon, elementary secretary, at 330-619-5240 with questions or to schedule an appointment.
