MERCER - The annual Mercer County 4-H livestock sale took place Aug. 4 at the Mercer County 4-H Park, Mercer.
Results of the sale are:
• Emmett Maine, Mercer, owned the 108-pound grand champion market goat purchased by D'Onofrio's Food Center, Hermitage, for $8.50 per pound;
• Kanyon Roberts, Clarks Mills, owned the 90-pound reserve grand champion market goat purchased by D'Onofrio's Food Center, Hermitage, for $10 per pound; and showed the 290-pound grand champion market hog purchased by Howard & Son Meat Packing, Mercer, and DJ's Smokehouse, Mercer, for $6 per pound;
• Lyla Werger, Greenville, showed the 150-pound grand champion market lamb purchased by D'Onofrio's Food Center, Hermitage, for $7.50 per pound;
• Colton Ligo, Jamestown, owned the 146-pound reserve grand champion market lamb purchased by Watson's, Inc., Hermitage, for $8 per pound; and exhibited the reserve grand champion market hog, weighing 286 pounds, purchased by TR Shearer Ag Commodities, Inc., Carlton, Pa., for $4.75 per pound;
• Brooke Schreiber, Hadley, owned the grand champion market beef weighing 1,370 pounds, purchased by Timbercreek Restaurant and Fat Eddy's, both in Mercer, for $5.50 per pound;
• Audrey Lawrence, Mercer, owned the 1,323-pound reserve grand champion market beef purchased by Dutch Lane Kennel, Mercer, for $4.50 per pound;
• Billie Ward, Sandy Lake, showed the grand champion market rabbit project, weighing 14.10 pounds purchased by Fette Vet Clinic, Hermitage, for $1,000.
• Christian Thieleman, Stoneboro, exhibited the reserve grand champion market rabbit project, weighing 14.20 pounds purchased in memory of Harry Elder, Sr., for $500.
For further information, contact Penn State Extension in Mercer County at 724-662-3141.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find a local program, visit https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.