21 Mercer speakers win awards are Rotary Tourney

The Mercer High School Speech Team completed a highly successful month of forensic tournament competition on Saturday (01/28/2023) by winning the team sweepstakes award at its 48th annual Individual events awards tournament at Mercer High School. The event, sponsored locally by Mercer Rotary, attracted 141 individual competitors from 14 western Pennsylvania High Schools, including such strong speech and debate programs as Upper St. Clair, North Allegheny, and Pine-Richland.
Mercer won its second overall tournament sweepstakes championship in the last three weeks by amassing 113 sweepstakes points edging out Upper St. Clair High School by seven points and North Allegheny High School (Wexford, PA) by 52 points. Mercer has now won 37 team championships at its annual invitational over the last 44 years.
In each of the nine individual speaking events offered at Saturday’s event, speakers competed in three preliminary rounds, with the top seven speakers in each event advancing to a final round. Medals were awarded to all finalists. Mercer students won 21 individual medals, including four first places, five seconds, two thirds, three fourths, three fifth places, three sixths, and a seventh place. The team relied on its deep and talented performers in dramatic interpretation, humorous interpretation, and duo interpretation to lead the way with dominant6 performances in all three events.
Mercer won five of the seven places in dramatic (serious) interpretation, including first, second, and third places. Junior Isabella Smith continued her string of scintillating performances in dramatic by recording her fifth tournament championship in six major invitationals this year. For the second tournament in a row, Isabella recorded what is called “the picket fence” in forensics with first place rankings from all three judges in preliminary rounds and all three judges in the final round. Senior Lillian Davis continued string of strong January performances with a second place finish in dramatic, which marked her fourth straight final-round finish this season. Fellow senior Abby Redmond won the third place award, which was her third consecutive final round appearance of the early season. Two other Mercer performers, sophomore Alex Cameron (5th place winner) and junior Serena Bryson-Brown (6th place) were also final round dramatic participants. Cameron, a double entry, also won the sixth -place medal in poetry interpretation.
Mercer’s humorous interpers were not to be outdone as six-year senior standout Alexander Hamilton won his third tournament title of the year and secured his second bid of the year, meaning that he is now an automatic qualifier to the Pa. High School Speech League State Tournament to be held at Bloomsburg University in mid-March. Also in humorous, freshman standout Kailyn Minner won the second place award in humorous. She has now placed among at least the top four performers in humorous interp at six consecutive invitational tournaments. Eighth grader Aida Seybert won the fifth place medal in humorous in her second straight week as a finalist in humor.
Mercer recorded a one-two sweep in duo interpretation Saturday as the team of sophomores Madeline Jewell and Ben Hamilton won their first tournament championship of the year, edging out another Mercer team, senior Ainslee Konkle and Junior Morgan Miller for top honors. The teams actually tied for first place after four rounds, but Jewell and Hamilton won first place based on the first tiebreaker criterion…reciprocal points.
Mercer’s youngest team member, 7th grader Bronwyn Hawkins, did it again this past weekend as she advanced into the final round of poetry interpretation for the third consecutive week, placing second overall. Bronwyn was ranked either first or second on four of her six ballots.
Four other Mercer speakers , several of whom were double entries, won medals for placing in the top six of their events. They included senior Alyssa Warholic, 4th place in both prose and poetry interpretation; junior Jadyn Dittrich, 3rd place in prose and 5th place in poetry; senior Kendal Hartman, 6th in prose and 7th in poetry; and eighth grader Emma-Kate Magee, 4th place medal winner in international extemporaneous speaking.
