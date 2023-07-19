The 2023 Mercer County 4-H Roundup will be July 28 through Aug. 4 at the Mercer 4-H Park located on Route 19 in Mercer. This event is free to the public and open to all ages.
Activities open to the public will begin on July 31, with the horse show at 9 a.m. The sheep show begins at 5 p.m. that evening with the goat show to follow.
The rabbit show begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 1 and the exhibit building opens at noon. Exhibits will showcase displays constructed by each club as well as projects ranging from textile science, arts, crafts, wildlife, forestry, and food and nutrition. Exhibits can be viewed starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday through Friday with various closing times.
At 5 p.m. Aug. 1, the market swine show will begin.
The poultry show begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 2, with the dairy fitting contest starting at 1 p.m. and the dairy beef show at 4 p.m,. followed by the beef show at 5 p.m. in the show arena. Afterwards, the Mercer County 4-H cheese and dairy beef auction begins at 8 p.m.
Thursday’s activities begin with the dairy cattle type show at 9 a.m., followed by the dairy cattle showmanship show. The 4-H Showcase of Clubs Parade begins at 6 p.m. in the show arena giving 4-H members an opportunity to be recognized and show off their projects to family, friends, and anyone wishing to attend these Roundup activities.
Following the showcase of clubs will be the animal dress-up contest followed by the annual box social, where guys and gals pack a late supper or an evening snack in a picnic basket, decorated box or similar container. The boxes are collected and auctioned off to the highest bidder. All proceeds benefit the Mercer County 4-H Program.
The master showmanship contest begins at 9 a.m. on Friday and the 4-H fun horse show starts at noon. The evening will showcase the market livestock sale beginning at 6:30 p.m. All 4-H members will have the opportunity to sell their livestock projects. The sale order is all champions, market hogs, market lambs, market goats, market rabbits, pen of rabbits, and market beef.
These shows are the final step for 4-H members as they complete their projects and a busy year. 4-H youth work very hard all year and Roundup is their time to shine. All are welcome to attend.
For more information, contact the Mercer County Extension Office at 724-662-3141.
