Insight PA Cyber Charter School, an online K-12 public school serving students throughout Pennsylvania, celebrated its Class of 2023 with a prom and graduation ceremony earlier this month to launch students into their continued educational and professional careers.
Five students from Mercer County were among the 332 students graduating: Evan Dawson, Jonathan Ferrell-Bennett. Labrae Norris, Rebeka King and Samantha Spennati.
Over 100 members of the senior class and their guests were in attendance. The school then held an in-person commencement ceremony at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.