MERCER – Steve the snake, a six-foot-long boa constrictor, may be loose in the North Pitt Street area of the county seat
“It’s kind of a serious thing,” said Paul Tobin, of the Mercer County Humane Society. “So we just wanted to let everyone know this thing is out there, and if you see it, you probably shouldn’t play with it.”
The snake reportedly escaped from its owner’s home on North Pitt three days ago, Tobin said. The animal is not venomous and has recently been fed, which means that it shouldn’t be out hunting for food.
“But these snakes are opportunists,” Tobin said. “So if the opportunity arose, it would probably eat."
Though small children are probably safe, said Tobin, local residents might want to keep an eye out for small animals like kittens, rats or squirrels.
These snakes can move at a rate of about a mile an hour, so “if he was really moving,” Tobin said, “he could be anywhere within a 75-mile radius.”
Tobin thinks that outcome is unlikely, however.
“He probably looked for a place to curl up and stay warm,” Tobin said, adding that residents should keep an eye on woodpiles, sheds with openings where an animal could get inside, and beneath car hoods.
“Under car hoods is a definite possibility,” Tobin said. “If it can get in there, it could potentially get into the car, so people should just pay attention to what they’re doing.”
The animal’s owner has offered a $200 reward for its safe return, said Tobin, prompting complaints from some on social media who say that’s not much incentive to go out hunting for a snake.
“Nobody was ever told to catch it,” Tobin said. “They were told if they saw it, to call.”
Tobin said anyone with information about the snake should call 911, their local police, or the Mercer County Humane Society.
“If you can call when you’re right there looking at it vs. saying you saw it on your way to work three hours ago, that would be best,” Tobin said.
