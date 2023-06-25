PINE TOWNSHIP – Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute will host a no-cost cancer screening event on July 15, at the AHN Cancer Institute – Grove City, 631 N. Broad Street Ext., Pine Township. The screening is open to the public, and health insurance is not required.
Registration closes on July 7. Reservations must be made by calling 412-359-6665.
Screenings offered by AHN will include breast mammography for those ages 40 and older; cervical cancer screening, including pelvic exam and PAP smear for those ages 21 to 65; colorectal cancer screening for those ages 45 and older; head and neck cancer screening for those ages 18 and older; prostate cancer screening for those over 45; and skin cancer screening for those ages 18 and older. Those with a history of smoking, ages 50-80, can also get a low-dose CT scan lung cancer screening.
Patients may receive as many screenings as they are eligible for. Doctors encourage anyone eligible for the screenings to attend the event, regardless of whether they are experiencing any medical symptoms or complications, as early detection is essential for treatment of many cancers.
The last no-cost screening event at AHN Grove City was held in November 2022 and drew 21 patients who completed 58 screenings. Of those screenings, five were found to have abnormal results and required additional follow up.
“The AHN Cancer Institute strives to provide easy access to these life-saving screenings to as many patients as possible,” said James Betler, DO, AHN radiation oncologist and director of AHN’s cancer screening program. “With the pandemic in the rear-view mirror, we strongly encourage the community to get caught up on exams that they may have missed in recent years due to COVID-19.”
Attendees of the cancer screening will be offered a free bag of food, courtesy of AHN’s Healthy Food Centers. Recipients will also have the opportunity to complete a social determinants of health assessment while on-site to screen for social factors that may affect the overall health of patients. All recipients will be provided with information about the AHN Community Support Platform as an additional resource to find free or reduced-cost services in the community.
Additional free screenings are scheduled throughout the remainder of the year at a variety of locations in Western Pennsylvania. A full list of remaining cancer screenings can be found on the AHN website, www.ahn.org/lp/free-cancer-screenings.
