The COVID-19 pandemic has caused millions to forego potentially life-saving cancer screening tests such as mammography. In order to provide easy access to screening to as many people .as possible, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Cancer Institute is offering monthly screening events, free and open to the public, at locations throughout western Pennsylvania.
Registration is now open for the next two screenings: AHN – Grove City Hospital, 631 N. Broad Street, Grove City, Pa., on Nov. 12; and AHN Cancer Institute - Mayzon Health Center, 3124 Wilmington Road, Suite 203, New Castle, Pa., on Dec. 10.
Registration for either session can be made by calling 412-359-6665. Registration for the Grove City screening closes on Nov. 4, and for New Castle on Dec. 2.
Screenings will be available for breast cancer (for ages 40+), cervical cancer (ages 21-65), colorectal cancers (age 45-75), head and neck cancers (age 18+), lung cancer (ages 50-80 with a history of smoking), prostate cancer (ages 45+) and skin cancer (ages 18+). For the New Castle event only, mammography for breast cancer screening, and low-dose lung cancer CT screening will be available at AHN’s Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion, 12311 Perry Highway, Wexford.
The event is open to AHN and non-AHN patients, and health insurance is not required.
“At AHN Cancer Institute, we are thrilled to expand our free monthly screening program to the New Castle and Grove City areas,” said David Bartlett, MD, Chair, AHN Cancer Institute. “Screening helps us detect cancers at its earliest stages, when it is most treatable, and we hope by expanding this program to new areas, more people will take advantage of this unique opportunity to be screened for a variety of cancers.”
The American Cancer Society urges all people to follow recommendations for regular cancer screenings and to take steps to prevent cancer, including not smoking, exercising, staying at a healthy weight, following a healthy diet and limiting alcohol consumption.
AHN is taking numerous steps to help patients stay safe in its facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic including around-the-clock disinfecting and screening, spaced appointments, distancing in waiting areas and use of personal protective equipment. All patients attending the AGH event will be asked COVID-19 screening questions on the day before the event and on arrival at either facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.