I want to offer a disclaimer: I have no professional education in writing. In fact, reading tends to put me to sleep if there are no pictures to go with it.
I understand that this makes me a huge hypocrite, but hey.
I’ve lived in Hermitage for about four years now, and work two jobs in downtown Sharon.
I’ve come to appreciate the simple beauty of old East State street.
When standing in the middle of the road, the view between Kerr Specialty Insurance and Urban Barn Antiques of the former WestingHouse building is simply divine.
I figured the best way to start my column is to give my origin story; how I came to call western Pa. my home.
The year is 2018. Because my parental units were on a court-ordered shared parenting schedule, my little sister and I had been shipped back and forth between homes thrice weekly for the past 11 years.
Mom and Dad were always trying to make our lives more enjoyable, but failed as disciplinarians. We were well taken care of, sure, but at the cost of being cloistered from reality.
I was never a good student, but I swear, I must have broken records in underachievement that year as my online classes were red across the board. On occasion, my parents would ask how my grades were.
Of course, the teenage Joey would always produce an excellent report on himself, and they bought it every time.
My grandparents came to visit that Easter, expecting a relaxing weekend at their daughter’s.
(Henceforth, my grandmother will be referred to as “Dahmin;” it’s a family name)
What they found was a kid in dire need of a serious change and didn’t know it. Dahmin always treated her grandkids as her kid-kids. Naturally, she wanted to know how well her brilliant and wildly good-looking grandson was doing.
I gave her my usual spiel: “My grades are good. I’m having a lot of fun learning. Your hair looks less gray today than it did yesterday.” I had said that so many times that even I was beginning to believe it.
But Dahmin is more perceptive than my parents; she saw right through my cleverly constructed ruse.
It wasn’t long before myself, my school supplies and my Mario Kart pillow were packed into my grandpa’s Chevy Tahoe, Hermitage bound.
Upon arrival, it became apparent that this was not a normal visit to granny’s. All along, her plan was to force me to work on my grades.
It was an outrage. An act of subterfuge. I thought I could trust her.
We sat for hours at her kitchen table every day that summer. The grind was real, but not fruitless.
I managed to graduate to my junior year with the highest grades I had ever seen below my name.
We celebrated and chilled for a few days before I was returned to my legal guardians.
For the first time in my life, I had to make a big-boy decision: stay in Ohio and return to the womb of my adolescence, or go back with my grandmother to face the gauntlet that is “trying.”
I went back.
Voluntarily.
After graduating a year early and with honors, I took a semester off and applied to Laurel Technical Institute’s business administration program after hearing about it through one of Dahmin’s friends.
I went into it not sure where my career was going, so what better degree to get than one in business?
In actuality, God was using this as an opportunity to teach me all the things about personal finance- critical things that I would need later that year- that I was never taught.
I was introduced to Robert Studor during a tour of the Sharon campus. He would be my instructor throughout my entire program.
I had never met anyone so passionate about dirt. He taught me a lot of stuff unrelated to business. He introduced me to the wacky world of hydroponics and gave many impromptu lectures about cultivating tiny vegetables.
Rob and I worked very well together, and for the first time since kindergarten, school became fun. We still keep in touch, and he’s living his passion at West Winn Urban Agriculture.
Come winter of 2022, graduation was just around the corner. Things culminated and I was forced to quarantine during the graduation ceremony to protect a family member who became vulnerable.
Initially, I was totally defeated, as if I had worked those two years for nothing. But hindsight is 20-20. God was once again teaching me the importance of being there for your family when it’s inconvenient.
That period of quarantine turned out to be the best Christmas I had ever had. It helped that my cousin has epic baking skills and made enough pastries to sink a frigate. Luv u Lex.
Everything between that and now has been a blur. In the future, I’ll be sure to expand upon these stories and others unmentioned.
To my fellow youths who read the paper: You are a rare breed. Keep it going.
Jeremiah 29:11-14
Joey Garcia is a copy editor and page designer at the Sharon Herald. Follow Joey on Instagram: @joeyg_art_cia2.0
