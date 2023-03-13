LENTEN FISH FRYS
Fish fry events in our readership area during the season of Lent:
St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Vienna, OhioSt. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, which serves the Brookfield and Sharon areas, will sponsor its annual famous Lenten fish dinners from 3 to 6 p.m. every Friday throughout Lent, except on Good Friday. Dine in or take out. The church also offers a fish sandwich lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays. Carry out only. All are welcome.
St. Michael Parish, GreenvilleMeals are served on Fridays through March 31 at the Knights of Columbus, Clarksville Street, Greenville. Dine in or take out from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Take out orders will not be accepted before 4 p.m. Cost is $15 for adults and $12 for those under 12 years. Information: 724-588-9911
Holy Spirit Faith Formation, New CastleHoly Spirit Faith Formation, 915 S. Jefferson St., New Castle, will serve fish dinners from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through March 31. Cost for a full fish or shrimp meal is $14. A fish sandwich with a side is $10. Available for takeout or dine-in. To place a takeout order, call 724-652-5538 between 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays.
St. Anthony Parish, SharonSt. Anthony Parish, 804 Idaho St., Sharon, is serving fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through April 7. Cost is $14. If preferred, a palacinke dinner is available for $12. Dine-in or carry-out. Information:
Grove City Knights of ColumbusGrove City Knights of Columbus serves fish dinners for Lent from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays through April 7 in the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1342 S. Center St. Ext., Grove City. Adult meals are $13 and children ages 5 to 10 are $6. Dine-in or takeout available.
Greenville VFW Post 3374Greenville VFW Post 3374, Conneaut Lake Road, offers fish dinners on Fridays with an extended soup and salad bar. Info: 724-588-9891.
Ruth AME Zion Church, SharonRuth A.M.E. Zion Church, 95 Connelly Blvd., Sharon, is planning a one-day fish fry, sponsored by the Deaconess Board of PA, from 2 to 5 p.m. March 25. Donation is $15 per meal. Pickup only. For pre-orders, call (234) 600-8238.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.