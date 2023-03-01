Area toastmaster wins another speech contest

Executive 408 Toastmasters Youngstown member Debbie Larson of Struthers, Ohio, continued her winning ways by taking first place Feb. 19 in the virtual Table Topics at the 2023 Area 13th International Speech and Table Topics Speech contests.
In December 2022, Larson advanced to the Area 13 contests by sweeping both Table Topics and the International Speech contest at the Executive 408 Youngstown club contest.
Area 13 consists of four areas, Youngstown, Ohio, Warren, Ohio, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Stow/Kent, Ohio.
For the Table Topics contest, the contestants have 1-2 minutes to speak to a question that they don’t know beforehand.
In the International Speech contest, each contestant presents a prepared five to seven minute speech.
Larson, a seven-year Toastmaster, expressed that the Area 13 Table Topic contest was different from the club contest, saying, “It was cool to feel like I was pushing myself and I didn’t know their styles (other contestants), I didn’t know who was good, I didn’t know who wasn’t good. So, competing against people who are unknown. We had to stay hidden in a breakout room. I didn’t get a chance to see them, so going out and giving it your best shot.”
In the International Speech contest, Larson came in third place. Yet, the Valley was well represented as Warren Toastmaster Sierra Johnson took first place and fellow Warren member Deborah Tolich placed second.
Larson and Johnson are moving on to the division contest which will be March 14.
For information about Executive 408 Toastmasters Youngstown, visit http://www.speakingclub.org.
