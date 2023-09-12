Auditions set for ACTS' holiday show

Auditions are 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 for ACTS Performing Arts Center's "Plaid Tidings."
The main stage show is scheduled for Dec. 15-17.
Rehearsals will be Oct. 24 through Dec. 14 and all cast must be available for all rehearsals.
Synopsis: When four young singers are killed in a car crash, they posthumously take the stage for one final gig in this goofy, 1950's nostalgia trip. Plaid Tidings: The legendary Plaids come back to earth to spread yuletide joy with the greatest holiday hits of the ages and side-splitting comedy.
Characters:
Frankie is a second tenor-lyric baritone. The leader, confident but humble, and always taking care of the rest of the group, he has asthma, which occasionally acts up if the tempo is too fast or if the choreography is too intense. Despite being humble, he is a "romantic crooner."
Sparky is a baritone, the clown, and is always looking to crack a joke. He wears a retainer and has a slight lisp or speech impediment. Despite his speech, he loves telling stories and relishes every word he says. Also, he often repeats himself because of how fast he speaks.
Jinx is a tenor, he is shy, and always terrified of being on stage. He often forgets what song or dance move is next. He is Sparky’s step-brother. The other members of the group are very protective of him. He gets an occasional nose bleed when he sings above an "A."
Smudge is the bass part who worries about everything, from the props, to the running order, to the audience not liking him. This character suffers from a chronic nervous stomach, and is very reluctant to perform. He is also dyslexic and wears glasses. Underneath his glasses, however, is a great deal of good looks and sex appeal.
All characters need to be seen as "real" people and not as a caricature. The age range is 18 to 50. All body types, races, and ethnicities are welcome to audition, but all will need to be in the same age range. To audition, take music for the accompanist and be prepared to sing 32 bars of any Christmas song. There will also be a cold read from the script.
