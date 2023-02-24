Big Red Readers have growth mindset

West Middlesex students in Luther Low and Oakview Elementary school are getting their reading on! For the second year in a row, they are conducting a week-long Read-A-Thon to promote a love of reading and a growth mindset..
Last year, the Big Red Readers had a goal to read 50,000 minutes school wide. Working as a team comes easy to the Big Reds because that goal was crushed by reading 79,611 minutes! They are ready to challenge themselves with their new goal of 100,000 reading minutes! With the community support and encouragement, the students can achieve this goal.
The students kicked off the Read-A-Thon on February 23 with a guest speaker Jim Basketball Jones, who came with an important message. In his school assembly, Jim focused on having a growth mindset focused on putting forth effort and “failing forward” instead of “failing apart.” He stated, “Mistakes are a sign of effort and not a sign of failure; and we all learn over time with practice, if we don’t quit.”
Third grade student and last year’s Read-a-Thon winner with the most minutes read, Jenson Ostheimer, said that his favorite part of the assembly was “seeing Basketball Jones do the cool tricks with the basketball.” His take away was to keep trying and to never give up.
Following the assembly, each student received a signed copy of his bestseller on Amazon, “Bouncy and the Power of Yet.”
West Middlesex teachers were also very impressed with Jones’ message and overall enthusiasm for the Read-a-Thon. Staff member Shannon Abbottsaid, “He was the most interactive speaker I have ever seen, so inspirational!”
The Big Red Readers are very enthusiastic about this year’s Read-A-Thon. Money raised will go toward the educational needs of the elementary students. Anyone who would like to support West Middlesex and the Big Red Readers can do so by Friday (3-3-23) at the district website and click the Read-A-Thon link on the home page.
