BIRTHS
Liam James Griffin
A son, Liam James Griffin, was born March 29, 2023, in UPMC Shenango Valley, to Priscilla Eisler and Timothy Griffin of Hermitage. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
He has two sisters, Savannah, 11, and Lilly, 7.
Grandparents are Sandy Eisler and Dolores Eisler of Sharpsville, Valerie Griffin of Frederica, Del., and Doug Griffin of Bensselaer, Ind.
Danica Lee Kosciusko
A daughter, Danica Lee Kocis, was born March 30, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley, to Stephanie Richards and Mark Kocis of Farrell. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
Her siblings are Ayla, 8, Bailey, 5, and Coltin, 2.
Grandparents are Ronald and Carol Kocis of Farrell and the late Tammy Richards and Clyde Richards.
Grayson Paul Gaines
A son, Grayson Paul Gaines, was born April 3, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley, to Delaney and Ronald Gaines of Hermitage. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Dania Leyshon of Hermitage, Daniel David of Sharpsville, and Claude and Kimberly Gaines of West Middlesex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.