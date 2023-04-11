BIRTHS
Danica Lee Kocis
A daughter, Danica Lee Kocis, was born March 30, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley, to Stephanie Richards and Mark Kocis of Farrell. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces.
Her siblings are Ayla, 8, Bailey, 5, and Coltin, 2.
Grandparents are Ronald and Carol Kocis of Farrell and the late Tammy Richards and Clyde Richards.
Dylan Lee Saul
A son, Dylan Lee Saul, was born April 1, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley, to Michelle and Ryan Saul of Sharpsville. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Bret and Sarah Hayman and Kevin Saul, all of Greenville, and Jeanette Winslow of Largo, Fla.
Leah Elizabeth Jones
A daughter, Leah Elizabeth Jones, was born April 2, 2023, in UPMC Horizon Shenango Valley, to Casey (Arblaster) and Andrew Jones of Greenville. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21½ inches long.
She has a brother, David Ezekiel Jones.
Grandparents are Sherrie Dillaman and David and Donna Walker, all of Slippery Rock, and David and Pamela Jones of Greenville.
Ezra Mae Cinicola
A daughter, Ezra Mae Cinicola, was born April 8, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Emily Shaffer and Carmen Cinicola of Hermitage. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20½ inches long.
Grandparents are Michael and Patricia Shaffer and Dominic Cinicola, all of Sharon, and Ruth Cinicola of Masury.
