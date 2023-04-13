BIRTHS
Ella Mae Tomko
A daughter, Ella Mae Tomko, was born April 11, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Brittanie and Michael Tomko of Farrell. She weighed 6.9 pounds, and was 19½ inches long.
She has a sister, Ava Lee Tomko.
Grandparents are Tom and Tina Vukovich and Mike and Karen Tomko, all of Sharon.
Oakley Marie MuellerA daughter, Oakley Marie Mueller, was born April 8, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Ainsley Moore and Dorian Mueller of Greenville. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her brother, Grayson Mueller, is 2.
Grandparents are Shaun and Jackie Moore of Jamestown, Glenda Collins of Greenville, and Carl Sorg Jr. of Fredonia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.