BIRTHS
Adonis Ezekiel Stevens
A son, Adonis Ezekiel Stevens, was born April 16, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Cynea Harris of Hermitage and Kamden Stevens of Hubbard, Ohio. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
His sibling, A'morah Clarke, is 19 months old.
Grandparents are Michelle Redmond of Sharon, Laurence Stevens of South Carolina, and the late Telyta Owens.
Ophelia Violette Tighe
A daughter, Ophelia Violette Tighe, was born April 17, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Ashley Bland and Brandon Tighe of Grove City. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 19 inches long.
Her sister, Lilith Keller, is 7.
Grandfather is Brian Tighe of Grove City.
Clara Leigh Suhric
A daughter, Clara Leigh Suhric, was born April 19, 2023, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Becky Macri and Steven Suhric of Jamestown. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20½ inches long.
Rayna Annalia Ohl
A daughter, Rayna Annalia Ohl, was born in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley, to Jacqueline and Zeke Ohl of West Salem Township.
Her brother, Jacob Ezekiel Ohl, II, is 3.
Grandparents are Nelida Rontale and Joseph Bauzon of Quezon City, Manila, Philippines, Bruce and Kelle Ohl of Transfer, and Sheryl Bulovas of Sharon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.